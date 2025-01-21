Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to Feature Over 150 Startups The event takes place from February 1-2, 2025

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

This year's Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) will elevate enterprise and innovation with its Startup Town Zone, powered by du, the leading telecom and digital services provider.

Featuring over 150 startup pods, the zone offers a vibrant and connected atmosphere for those looking to make an impact on the UAE's startup ecosystem.

A key feature is the Investors Lounge, powered by Multiples, which will host more than 100 investors and facilitate over 320 meetings.

The Founders Stage, the intellectual centrepiece of the zone, will feature influential entrepreneurs discussing industry disruption, sustainability in real estate, Edtech, scaling late-stage startups, and successful exit strategies.

HSara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), organisers of the festival, said, "The Startup Town Zone provides a platform for the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs to showcase their ventures to a global audience. With du's valued support, we aim to empower changemakers to break barriers, redefine possibilities, and lead the way in creating a sustainable, innovative future."

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, "Sponsoring the Startup Town Zone aligns with our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship across the UAE by bringing together innovation, collaboration, and vision. We aim to bridge the gap between entrepreneurs and investors, highlight key trends, and fuel conversations and partnerships that will shape our future. We are proud to contribute to Sharjah's vision to become a hub for entrepreneurial excellence and sustainable innovation."

Speakers on the Founders Stage include Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astratech and CEO of Botim, and Maaz Sheikh, Cofounder and CEO of StarzPlay, who will discuss innovation in media and entertainment.

Mazen Tabbara, CEO and co-founder of 'House of Pops,' and Charlie Wright, Founder of Humantra, will share their insights into the F&B and wellness sectors, respectively. Nikita and Rhea Patel, Co-founders of The Bureau, and Vicky Kukreja, Founder and CEO of Anphonic, will explore coworking, female entrepreneurship, and AI-powered e-commerce.

With 150+ Startup Pods, the zone will showcase the region's most innovative startups, allowing participants to present their solutions and build valuable connections.

The Investors Lounge, powered by Multiples, offers startups a dedicated space to connect with investors, mentors, and industry experts, providing opportunities for business growth and advice.

The SEF x 1Tank Pitch Competition, one of the festival's most anticipated events, will offer entrepreneurs the chance to present their ideas and compete for grants of AED200,000 and potential investor funding of up to AED500,000. This competition embodies the spirit of SEF, turning bold ideas into actionable realities.

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025, taking place on 1st and 2nd February at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP), promises an unforgettable experience with game-changing insights and networking opportunities.

