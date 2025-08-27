Sharjah Launches India Startup Hub to Boost Cross-Border Innovation Sheraa partnership with Startup Middle East aims to deepen UAE–India ties.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sheraa

The Emirate of Sharjah has unveiled the "India Startup Hub," a new initiative designed to foster innovation and strengthen business links between the UAE and India.

The project is spearheaded by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) in partnership with Startup Middle East. It will provide Indian entrepreneurs with access to mentorship, investment networks, and incubation opportunities within Sharjah's growing innovation ecosystem.

Officials highlighted that the hub seeks to position Sharjah as a key destination for Indian startups looking to scale globally, while also creating opportunities for Emirati investors to tap into India's rapidly expanding tech sector. The move comes at a time when bilateral trade between the two nations is flourishing, supported by a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in recent years.

The India Startup Hub will also serve as a platform for cultural and economic exchange, with programming set to include joint events, accelerator programs, and venture funding support. Early interest has been reported from fintech, health tech, and sustainability-focused companies.

Sharjah's leadership emphasized that this partnership reflects the Emirate's long-standing commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and strengthening international ties. For India's startup community, the initiative provides a strategic gateway into Middle Eastern markets, offering access to capital, customers, and global exposure.

Industry observers describe the hub as a timely move, with both nations keen to deepen cooperation in innovation-led growth sectors. The program is expected to see its first cohort of startups launch before the end of the year.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Decisive Zone Marks Sixth Anniversary with AED250,000 Giveaway

Prize to celebrate anniversary.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Women Entrepreneur®

#DrivenByWomen: Hessa Lootah, Digital Ecosystem Enabler

"Hand in Hand' to me means being present through every milestone to offer guidance, support, and the right tools to ensure someone's journey stays on track."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

An 'Awe Dropping' Apple Event Is Two Weeks Away. Here's What to Expect, Including a Skinny iPhone

A thinner iPhone 17 and other new upgrades are expected to be revealed on September 9. Here's what we know.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

From Ride-Hailing to a Global Ecosystem: Yango CEO Daniil Shuleyko on Paradigm

Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group, joined Entrepreneur Middle East's podcast to share how the company has grown from a ride-hailing app into a global digital ecosystem spanning 30+ countries. With a hyperlocal approach and initiatives like "Go to the Fields," he outlined Yango's vision to reach one billion users while staying true to its startup spirit.

By Mina Vucic
News and Trends

UAE Residents to Enjoy Three-Day Weekend for Prophet Muhammad's Birthday

Holiday to fall on September 5, 2025, giving public and private sector workers a long weekend.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff