The Emirate of Sharjah has unveiled the "India Startup Hub," a new initiative designed to foster innovation and strengthen business links between the UAE and India.

The project is spearheaded by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) in partnership with Startup Middle East. It will provide Indian entrepreneurs with access to mentorship, investment networks, and incubation opportunities within Sharjah's growing innovation ecosystem.

Officials highlighted that the hub seeks to position Sharjah as a key destination for Indian startups looking to scale globally, while also creating opportunities for Emirati investors to tap into India's rapidly expanding tech sector. The move comes at a time when bilateral trade between the two nations is flourishing, supported by a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in recent years.

The India Startup Hub will also serve as a platform for cultural and economic exchange, with programming set to include joint events, accelerator programs, and venture funding support. Early interest has been reported from fintech, health tech, and sustainability-focused companies.

Sharjah's leadership emphasized that this partnership reflects the Emirate's long-standing commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and strengthening international ties. For India's startup community, the initiative provides a strategic gateway into Middle Eastern markets, offering access to capital, customers, and global exposure.

Industry observers describe the hub as a timely move, with both nations keen to deepen cooperation in innovation-led growth sectors. The program is expected to see its first cohort of startups launch before the end of the year.