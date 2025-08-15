Sharjah Property Market Hits AED7.5 Billion in July Sales A total of 857 lands were sold, alongside 332 of units in towers and 312 of built-in land transactions

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Furthermore, initial sales contracts accounted for 1,134 transactions, representing 10% of the total, ownership deed transactions reached 4,682, or 41.1%, while issued ownership certificates totalled 3,465 transactions, making up 30.5% of the total transactions. These figures underscore the continued momentum of property ownership transfers within a transparent and well-regulated market environment.

Sales activity during July spanned 114 areas across Sharjah's cities and regions, encompassing residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. A total of 857 lands were sold, alongside 332 of units in towers, 312 of built-in land transactions, and 2 transactions involving land under construction.
As clear indicators of strong confidence in the emirate's industrial and commercial property markets, "Arqoub Industrial" area registered the highest transaction deal during July, with a land valued at AED251.8 million. While "Al-Mamzar" recorded the month's highest mortgage transaction, worth AED135 million.
Sharjah recorded a total of 1,338 sales transactions, and "Al-Sehma" led with 206, followed by "Muwailih Commercial" with 200 transactions, "Tilal" with 186, and "Al-Metraq" with 155 transactions.
In terms of areas with highest trading value, "Tilal" area ranked the highest with AED 467.9 million, followed by "Muwailih Commercial" (AED 340.8 million), "Al-Sajaa Industrial" area (AED318.3 million), and "Arqoub Industrial" area (AED 316.7 million).
In the Central Region, 134 transactions were recorded—most notably in "Industrial Area 1", with 31 sales transactions, while "Al-Blida" recorded the highest trading value in the region at AED60.2 million.
As for Khorfakkan, it witnessed 13 transactions, with "Al-Harai Industrial" area leading at 5 sales transactions. "Al-Zubarah" area recorded the highest trading value at AED1.5 million.
Meanwhile, Kalba recorded 16 sales transactions, led by "Al Baha'is" area with 4 transactions and the highest area in terms of trading value of AED3.3 million.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

Looking For a Good Franchise Accountant? Here Are 15 Of The Top Firms.

2022 Franchise Supplier Rankings: Top Accounting Firms

By Jeff Cheatham
Marketing

Your Next Customer Will Come from ChatGPT — If You Master GEO

First SEO, now 'GEO'. Generative AI is changing how brands are discovered and trusted, making Generative Engine Optimization essential for visibility in AI-generated content.

By Cara Sloman
News and Trends

Jumbo Electronics and Jio Haptik Team Up to Transform UAE Customer Experience with Agentic AI

The collaboration brings AI-powered voice and chat capabilities to UAE enterprises, enabling intelligent, multilingual, and always-on customer experiences.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
By Erin Davis