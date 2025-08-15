A total of 857 lands were sold, alongside 332 of units in towers and 312 of built-in land transactions

Furthermore, initial sales contracts accounted for 1,134 transactions, representing 10% of the total, ownership deed transactions reached 4,682, or 41.1%, while issued ownership certificates totalled 3,465 transactions, making up 30.5% of the total transactions. These figures underscore the continued momentum of property ownership transfers within a transparent and well-regulated market environment.

Sales activity during July spanned 114 areas across Sharjah's cities and regions, encompassing residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural lands. A total of 857 lands were sold, alongside 332 of units in towers, 312 of built-in land transactions, and 2 transactions involving land under construction.

As clear indicators of strong confidence in the emirate's industrial and commercial property markets, "Arqoub Industrial" area registered the highest transaction deal during July, with a land valued at AED251.8 million. While "Al-Mamzar" recorded the month's highest mortgage transaction, worth AED135 million.

Sharjah recorded a total of 1,338 sales transactions, and "Al-Sehma" led with 206, followed by "Muwailih Commercial" with 200 transactions, "Tilal" with 186, and "Al-Metraq" with 155 transactions.

In terms of areas with highest trading value, "Tilal" area ranked the highest with AED 467.9 million, followed by "Muwailih Commercial" (AED 340.8 million), "Al-Sajaa Industrial" area (AED318.3 million), and "Arqoub Industrial" area (AED 316.7 million).

In the Central Region, 134 transactions were recorded—most notably in "Industrial Area 1", with 31 sales transactions, while "Al-Blida" recorded the highest trading value in the region at AED60.2 million.

As for Khorfakkan, it witnessed 13 transactions, with "Al-Harai Industrial" area leading at 5 sales transactions. "Al-Zubarah" area recorded the highest trading value at AED1.5 million.

Meanwhile, Kalba recorded 16 sales transactions, led by "Al Baha'is" area with 4 transactions and the highest area in terms of trading value of AED3.3 million.