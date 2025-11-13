You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that Dubai's emergence as a leading global hub for digital transformation embodies the bold development vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the emirate's journey towards sustainable growth and greater prosperity continues to be defined by an emphasis on nurturing talent capable of meeting future needs and developing pioneering solutions.

His Highness's remarks came as the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, launched the third edition of the 'Create Apps Championship' as part of the Create Apps in Dubai initiative, building on the remarkable success that the initiative has achieved since its launch in 2023.

Through its first two editions, the challenge attracted wide participation from innovators and digital entrepreneurs, receiving over 5,800 applications. It played a key role in supporting the development and launch of over 55 smart applications in the market, underscoring its pivotal contribution to empowering tech talent, nurturing innovative ideas, and strengthening the digital economy ecosystem.

Image courtesy Dubai Media Office.

His Highness said: "Dubai continues to advance as a leader in innovation, developing pioneering solutions that drive its digital transformation journey. These initiatives represent a key part of our strategy to embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as the global capital of the digital economy. By fostering a world-class innovation ecosystem that empowers talent and inspires creativity, we are accelerating the development of future-focused solutions and advancing the ambitious objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."

Inspiring models

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan added: "Dubai is establishing inspiring models for the world by creating an enabling environment that attracts and empowers talent, inspiring one and all to pursue a promising future driven by knowledge, creativity, and innovation. Through a supportive and stimulating ecosystem that nurtures ideas, Dubai reinforces its position as a global destination for business, investment, and innovation."

His Highness emphasised that Dubai continues to enhance its standing as a global hub for talent, supported by world-class infrastructure and agile legal frameworks that empower the business ecosystem. He noted that the emirate's development model strengthens collaboration between the public and private sectors, fostering comprehensive development aimed at achieving Dubai's ambitious growth objectives and inspiring the future of smart applications.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, affirmed that the 'Create Apps Championship,' under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has become a world-leading initiative that celebrates creativity and innovation. It attracts exceptional minds and talents from around the world, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for digital technology development and technological innovation.

His Excellency said: "Through this challenge, we continue to attract exceptional talent to Dubai's innovation-driven environment, which serves as an advanced model in keeping pace with the rapid changes in the digital applications sector, one of the fastest-growing and most influential sectors in the global economy."

New highlights

This year's edition of the championship introduces the 'Longevity App of the Year' award. The new category honours applications that improve wellbeing and sustainable health through innovation in areas such as fitness, wellness, and lifestyle, in line with national priorities to enhance quality of life and build a future-ready society.

The third edition also unveils the Alumni Accelerator Programme, which is designed to support high-potential teams that entered the competition. By providing access to a business accelerator, the programme will help such teams complete their projects and facilitate the launch of 50 additional fully developed applications in the market.

Furthermore, a dedicated hub will be established for participants, offering tailored training, mentorship, and expert guidance, while introducing best practices to accelerate the growth of their ideas and projects.

Competition categories

The 'Create Apps Championship' features four main categories: Best Youth App, Most Impactful App, Most Innovative App, and the new Longevity App of the Year award.

The competition offers funding packages with a total value exceeding AED2.5 million to support the development and launch of the winning applications. Winners in three of the categories will each receive more than AED550,000 to fast-track app development and market entry. The fourth winner, while also getting to claim the 'App of the Year' title based on public voting, will be awarded a grand prize of AED1 million, significantly aiding the development and launch of the app.

The Create Apps Championship is now open for registrations. To find out more or apply, please visit the link here.