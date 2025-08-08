Industry experts say Dubai's dynamic retail market, international appeal, and high-spending fashion-conscious consumer base make it the ideal choice for Skims' first store in the region.

Skims, the shapewear and lifestyle brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian, is making its highly anticipated entrance into the Middle East with the opening of a flagship store at Dubai's prestigious Mall of the Emirates.

Until now, customers in the Gulf Cooperation Council region could only purchase Skims products online through select regional e-commerce platforms. The launch of a dedicated physical store marks a significant step in the brand's global retail expansion strategy, transitioning from a direct-to-consumer model to a high-visibility presence in luxury shopping destinations.

Retail banners and promotional signage already displayed inside the mall confirm the upcoming opening, although the official launch date has not yet been disclosed. Industry experts say Dubai's dynamic retail market, international appeal, and high-spending fashion-conscious consumer base make it the ideal choice for Skims' first store in the region.

Founded in 2019, Skims has built a reputation for its inclusive approach to shapewear, loungewear, swimwear, and menswear. The brand offers a wide range of sizes and skin-tone shades, aiming to cater to a diverse global audience. It has achieved remarkable commercial success, with valuations reaching $4 billion and annual sales approaching the $1 billion mark.

Dubai's retail sector has seen a strong post-pandemic resurgence, with notable growth in fashion-related spending. Analysts suggest that Skims' entry into the market will further elevate the city's profile as a hub for premium and celebrity-driven fashion brands.

With its Mall of the Emirates debut, Skims is set to bring its distinctive blend of comfort, style, and inclusivity to one of the world's most competitive luxury retail landscapes — a move poised to resonate with both regional shoppers and international visitors.