Sobha Hands out AED150 Million Bonuses to Staff Company says money paid out in December 2024.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer in Dubai, has announced a continuation of its special bonus program for its employees, reaffirming its commitment to recognizing their dedication and hard work.

In recognition of the unwavering contributions of its team members, the company has allocated an AED 150 million bonus for employees not already covered by incentive programs. This initiative, which spans multiple departments, reflects Sobha Realty's acknowledgment of the collective efforts driving its continued success.

Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, remarked: "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the essential pillars of Sobha Realty, the exceptional individuals who contribute their skills, passion, and dedication every day. This special bonus is our way of expressing gratitude for the resilience our employees have shown, especially pushing boundaries in the past year and making a meaningful difference."

The bonus, which was distributed in December 2024, is designed to provide employees with an additional boost as they prepare for the new year. Sobha Realty highlights the vital role each employee plays in the company's growth and success, reinforcing its commitment to fostering a positive and motivating work environment.

