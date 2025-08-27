New study highlights the growing role of platforms like Snapchat in shaping shopping habits.

Social media platforms are rapidly becoming the primary marketplace for consumers in Saudi Arabia, with new research revealing a striking reliance on digital platforms to influence purchasing decisions.

The study, conducted by Snapchat in collaboration with Publicis Media and NRG, examined behaviors across quick service restaurants, apparel, consumer electronics, and travel. Findings show that 83% of electronics shoppers and 79% of quick-service restaurant customers in the Kingdom reported making purchases based on social content.

Travel is also being reshaped by digital discovery, with 94% of respondents acknowledging that destinations were first encountered online. Similarly, augmented reality and artificial intelligence are proving crucial for retail confidence—87% of apparel shoppers credited AR with helping finalize decisions, while nearly nine in ten electronics buyers used "view in your room" technology before purchasing.

The influence of content creators and influencers is equally significant. More than nine in ten electronics shoppers said they trusted influencer reviews above traditional sources, and almost 90 percent of travelers admitted that online personalities inspired their booking choices.

The findings reflect Saudi Arabia's youthful, tech-savvy demographic, as well as the Kingdom's rapid digital transformation under Vision 2030. Analysts predict that social commerce will continue expanding, reshaping both consumer journeys and brand strategies in the region.