The future of festivals is being rewritten this November as The Best Event (TBE) — the flagship series by TBV — partners with UNTOLD Dubai, one of the world's largest music festivals, to launch a groundbreaking tech-culture stage at Dubai Parks & Resorts, running November 6–10, 2025.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration fuses Web3, AI, gaming, and creator tech with the electrifying atmosphere of a world-class music festival. With over 240,000 attendees expected, the event aims to bridge innovation and entertainment like never before — transforming technology into a shared cultural experience.

"This has never been done before — not in Web2, not in Web3, not anywhere," said Tobias Bauer, Co-Founder of The Best Event. "We're taking the world's most exciting technologies and bringing them to where people are already celebrating creativity and connection."

The Convergence of Innovation and Culture

UNTOLD Dubai made history in 2024 by drawing more than 185,000 fans — nearly four times the size of SXSW — positioning it as the ideal stage for TBE's vision of uniting the next generation of innovators and creators.

"UNTOLD has always been about pushing boundaries — not just in music, but in how people experience culture," said Bogdan Radulescu, Co-Founder and CBO of UNTOLD Universe. "Partnering with The Best Event adds a new dimension to that vision. It's where the creative pulse of a global festival meets the innovation driving Web3, AI, and gaming."

A Festival Inside a Festival

The Best Event x UNTOLD Dubai will unfold across two immersive formats:

Day — Raj Mahal Theatre

High-signal interviews, fireside conversations, film screenings, and brand activations designed for audiences eager to understand and participate in the next wave of innovation.

Night — The Best Event Stage

As the lights come up, the city's most vibrant stage takes over — with global DJs, live creator performances, and exclusive tech brand unveilings that blur the lines between conference and concert.

Across the festival grounds, visitors will experience interactive activations, lounges, and next-gen F&B concepts, turning Dubai Parks & Resorts into a living, breathing intersection of creativity, community, and innovation.

More Than a Festival — A Signal Shift

The UAE continues to cement its leadership across Web3, AI, gaming, and the creative economy, with long-term programs such as the UAE National AI Strategy 2031, the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, and the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy.

By embedding The Best Event stage within a mainstream festival, Dubai becomes the global epicenter of how technology integrates into daily life and culture — not as a niche interest, but as a movement.

Tech doesn't just live on panels anymore. It lives where people dance, create, and imagine the future together.

About TBV / The Best Event (TBE)

TBV is a global venture and events ecosystem operating at the crossroads of technology, culture, and capital. Its flagship series, The Best Event (TBE), powers high-impact tech-meets-culture experiences at major global conferences, including TOKEN2049, Consensus, ETH Denver, ETHCC, DevCon, and DevConnect. The TBE platform merges thought leadership, entertainment, and brand storytelling to redefine how innovation is celebrated.

Learn more: https://tbv.xyz