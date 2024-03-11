The Recap: The E-Business Awards 2024 The E-Business Awards 2024 recognized individuals and teams who successfully use digital solutions to solve business problems and influence outcomes.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The 2024 edition of the E-Business Awards, which was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on March 8, 2024, in the UAE at the Habtoor Palace in Dubai, celebrated stand-out innovation and creativity in the digital domain by individuals and businesses in the MENA region.
Staged with the support of in5, Fluidmeet, and TheImpression.me, the E-Business Awards 2024 was a production of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.
With the trophies presented by BNC Publishing CEO Wissam Younane and Managing Director Rabih Najm, the E-Business Awards 2024 recognized individuals and teams who have successfully used digital solutions to solve business problems and influence outcomes.
The full list of winners of the E-Business Awards 2024 is listed below.
(All photos by Farooq Salik for Entrepreneur Middle East.)
Best E-Service Company of the Year Motoboy
Information Security Champion of the Year DataPatrol
Trading Platform of the Year CFI Financial
E-Solution of the Year Udenz
HR Solution of the Year RemotePass
Healthtech Company of the Year Okadoc
Proptech Company of the Year Prypco
Web3 Consultant of the Year Luna PR
Robo-Advisor of the Year ZAD
Bitcoin Mining Company of the Year Phoenix Group
Social Platform of the Year Lyvely
Small Business of the Year Where My Paws At
Disruptor of the Year Drink Dry
Digital Transformation of the Year Virtuzone
Digital Bank of the Year Wio Bank PJSC
Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year Dubai Future District Fund
Startup of the Year Sukooni
E-Business of the Year Foodics
E-Business Leader of the Year Bundeep Singh Rangar, Group CEO of PremFina, and CEO of Fineqia and IndusView