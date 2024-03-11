The Recap: The E-Business Awards 2024

The E-Business Awards 2024 recognized individuals and teams who successfully use digital solutions to solve business problems and influence outcomes.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 2024 edition of the E-Business Awards, which was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on March 8, 2024, in the UAE at the Habtoor Palace in Dubai, celebrated stand-out innovation and creativity in the digital domain by individuals and businesses in the MENA region.

Staged with the support of in5, Fluidmeet, and TheImpression.me, the E-Business Awards 2024 was a production of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East.

With the trophies presented by BNC Publishing CEO Wissam Younane and Managing Director Rabih Najm, the E-Business Awards 2024 recognized individuals and teams who have successfully used digital solutions to solve business problems and influence outcomes.

The full list of winners of the E-Business Awards 2024 is listed below.

(All photos by Farooq Salik for Entrepreneur Middle East.)

Best E-Service Company of the Year Motoboy



Information Security Champion of the Year DataPatrol

Trading Platform of the Year CFI Financial

E-Solution of the Year Udenz

HR Solution of the Year RemotePass

Healthtech Company of the Year Okadoc

Proptech Company of the Year Prypco

Web3 Consultant of the Year Luna PR

Robo-Advisor of the Year ZAD

Bitcoin Mining Company of the Year Phoenix Group

Social Platform of the Year Lyvely

Small Business of the Year Where My Paws At

Disruptor of the Year Drink Dry

Digital Transformation of the Year Virtuzone

Digital Bank of the Year Wio Bank PJSC

Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year Dubai Future District Fund

Startup of the Year Sukooni

E-Business of the Year Foodics

E-Business Leader of the Year Bundeep Singh Rangar, Group CEO of PremFina, and CEO of Fineqia and IndusView

