The Recap: The E-Business Awards 2023

The 2023 edition of the E-Business Awards, which was staged by Entrepreneur Middle East on March 13, 2023 in the UAE at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, celebrated the individuals and enterprises making their presence felt on the MENA region's digital business landscape.

As a celebration of the digital excellence seen in the region over the course of the last 12 months, the E-Business Awards 2023 was a production of BNC Publishing, the media house behind Entrepreneur Middle East, and it was staged with the support of Numai Real Estate and Fluidmeet.

BNC Publishing CEO Wissam Younane and Managing Director Rabih Najm.

With the trophies presented by BNC Publishing CEO Wissam Younane and Managing Director Rabih Najm, the E-Business Awards 2023 saw some of the brightest names in the regional business landscape be recognized for their contributions to the ecosystem at large.

The full list of winners of the E-Business Awards 2023 is listed below.

(All photos by Farooq Salik for Entrepreneur Middle East.)

Most Innovative E-Solution Of The Year Stella Stays

E-Payment Solution Of The Year Qashio

F&B Payment Solution Of The Year Spades

Blockchain Solution Of The Year ReelStar

B2B Platform Of The Year Re.Life

Digital Luxury Platform Of The Year WatchBox

Service Platform Of The Year Washmen

E-Solution Provider Of The Year AE Server

Digital Healthcare Provider Of The Year MyAster

E-Commerce Service Provider Of The Year Shapes Defined

E-Business Of The Year Idealz

Digital Bank Of The Year MBank

Payments Gateway Of The Year Telr

Proptech Company Of The Year Yardi

Fintech Company Of The Year Tap Payments

Ecosystem Enabler Of The Year Zain Great Idea

Investor Of The Year Astra Tech

Disruptor Of The Year Idealz One

