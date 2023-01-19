The Retail Summit's Third Edition Gets Set To Convene Global Retail Leaders In Dubai

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Retail Summit, an annual event that gathers global retail giants to discuss the future of the retail industry, will take place at Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis, The Royal, from March 14-15, 2023.

The Retail Summit

Organized in partnership with Dubai Chambers, the event is expected to host over 75 speakers who will provide practical insights and case studies across more than 30 curated sessions, while addressing some of the most pressing issues on the modern retail agenda.

Among the speakers that have previously been announced to be attending the two-day summit include Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Ward, CEO of Harrods, Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, Jo Malone, founder of Jo Loves, and Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason.

Other speakers include Manju Malhotra, CEO of Harvey Nichols, David Vercruysse, President of Fashion, Beauty and Homeware at Chalhoub Group, Dr.Tara Lalvani, founder of Beautifect, Khadija Oubala, CEO of Sultan Center Group, and Piyush Chowhan, CIO of Panda Retail Company.

"The value of the UAE's e-commerce market is expected to reach US$9.2 billion in 2026, and Dubai Chambers' support for The Retail Summit is instrumental in ensuring that the sector continues to thrive," said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. "Bringing in new retailers and companies to Dubai is in line with one of our strategic priorities of attracting foreign investments and international companies to the Emirate."

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO, Dubai Chambers, Source: Dubai Chambers

On his part Gary Thatcher, co-founder and CEO of The Retail Summit, added, "The Retail Summit is proud to be back to host trailblazers and leading industry giants who will take centre stage to share their pioneering stories. We welcome attendees to a front-row seat to come together to learn, connect and debate through a bespoke itinerary and a series of networking events at two iconic locations in Dubai."

The agenda has been built around four key themes- customer centricity, sustainability, people and culture, and creating a brand identity.

The customer centricity theme aims to focus on understanding customer values, while the sustainability pillar will put a spotlight on all the non-negotiable necessities for brands to drive a more positive change. Global leaders will also share how they set environmental and employee welfare standards, transparency and traceability across the supply chain, and tips on how to best meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

Drawing upon the ideology of businesses putting their people first every time will be the people and culture theme. The sessions within this pillar will take a deep dive into how companies that embrace progressive values, promote diversity and create dynamic teams are steering forward the modern retail world.

Gary Thatcher, co-founder and CEO, The Retail Summit. Source: The Retail Summit

The fourth and final pillar, catering to the concept of how to create a brand identity, will focus on how businesses can carve a unique position in a crowded, hyper-competitive retail sector. Attendees will be able to learn all about how to communicate in an authentic voice and what it takes to differentiate your brand in increasingly commoditized markets.

To invoke full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, as well as networking sessions and networking receptions, businesses and individuals are encouraged to buy the retailer ticket priced at GBP745 (approximately AED3,380), which lasts until 27 January 2023. The non-retailer tickets are priced at GBP2,995 (approximately AED13,585), and will include full access to two days of content, all advertised sessions, networking sessions and networking receptions.

For more information, and to register, click here.