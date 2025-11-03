The Science of Feeling Better: How Effect Doctors London Is Elevating Preventive Wellness in Saudi Arabia

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For AbuBakr Ghanem, wellness is a daily practice of balance, energy, and intentional living. As CEO of Effect Doctors London, Saudi Arabia, Ghanem's focus has always been on quality of life rather than clinical intervention. "Health should be something we protect every day, not something we chase after it's lost," says Ghanem.

In less than two years, Effect Doctors London transformed from one of the first certified IV therapy clinics to a network of four branches in Saudi Arabia. Since January 2024, the company has experienced significant growth, driven by the continued support of NIAN Ventures. The company has served various clients across Saudi Arabia, which reflects both the growing appetite for preventive health and the brand's reputation for detail-oriented care.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia's wellness economy was valued at over USD 19 billion, making it the second-largest wellness market in the MENA region. According to Ghanem, this surge may indicate a national shift toward lifestyle-based healthcare and longevity-focused practices, precisely the space where Effect Doctors London is one of the leading innovators.

That rapid expansion was not accidental. It reflects what Ghanem calls a "best-moving" philosophy: growing to serve rising demand while maintaining quality and consistency. "We don't rush to open branches," he says. "We move deliberately, ensuring that every new location delivers the same level of comfort, attention, and experience our clients expect."

Each clinic is designed less like a hospital and more like a retreat. Minimalist interiors, calming scents, and curated details, from the high-end coffee served to the personalized snacks offered during sessions, create an atmosphere of calm and refinement. "We wanted to change how people feel about visiting a clinic," says Ghanem. "When someone walks in, they should feel they are entering a place of renewal, not recovery."

At the heart of Effect Doctors London's philosophy is the belief that preventive care and longevity science can work hand in hand. The company's services follow established protocols developed in London and are delivered by excellent physicians who are members of the American Board of Regenerative Medicine. Among the most sought-after treatments are NAD+ therapy, known for supporting cellular energy and healthy aging, and glutathione infusions, which help detoxify the body and enhance skin health and vitality.

Globally, the preventive healthcare technologies and services market is forecasted to grow from USD 366.91 billion in 2025 to USD 665.31 billion by 2030. This trend underscores the accelerating demand for accessible longevity-driven solutions, an area where Ghanem's team aims to expand both expertise and impact.

"Our promise is simple," Ghanem says. "Live better for longer." It's a message that resonates deeply in Saudi Arabia, where the national agenda emphasizes improving the quality of life and public health outcomes. Effect Doctors London's approach, blending clinical precision with hospitality-driven service, mirrors that national ambition. "The future of healthcare is about giving people tools to sustain wellness," Ghanem says.

That perspective also speaks to a broader evolution in how wellness is perceived across the region. According to Ghanem, preventive health was viewed as a luxury but has now become an essential lifestyle choice for individuals who see health optimization as integral to productivity, longevity, and confidence. "Our clients are proactive," Ghanem notes. "They want to understand their biology, not just react when something goes wrong."

The company's operational excellence reflects this same proactive mindset. Even details as small as the time it takes to serve a client water are monitored across branches to ensure uniformity, a reflection of the leadership's commitment to experience as much as medicine. Ghanem says, "We have built a culture where every minute matters, because every minute defines how someone feels under our care."

In recognition of its progress, Effect Doctors London recently received the Best IV Therapy and Wellness Provider in Saudi Arabia award from MEA Business, an acknowledgment of its service standards and rapid, quality-driven expansion.

Looking ahead, Ghanem remains focused on sustainable growth and education. "We are building a model that's about more than clinics," he says. "It's about shifting mindsets. When people begin to see wellness as an everyday discipline rather than a reaction to illness, that's when true progress happens."

From its British roots to its expanding Saudi presence, Effect Doctors London exemplifies how wellness innovation can merge scientific credibility with cultural vision, proof that feeling good can indeed be the foundation for living one's fullest life.