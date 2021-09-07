The campaign will put a spotlight on all the factors that make the UAE an enticing and competitive innovation hub for businesses, startups, and investments.

In a bid to attract more foreign investment into the country, the government of the UAE has launched the "United Global Emirates" campaign that aims to put the spotlight on all the factors that make the country an enticing and competitive innovation hub for businesses.

While the campaign is all set to showcase the many benefits that make the UAE an ideal place for entrepreneurs, professional talents and investors as well as to launch startups of any size or stage, it will also enable access to world-class facilities, legal services, and other business resources. It will also highlight sectors that are most promising in terms of investment, while also celebrating how the UAE is an ideal place to live and work in.

Among the many factors that will be highlighted through the campaign include the UAE's highly developed land, sea, and air transport systems, ease of business setup thanks to over 40 free zones in the country, 100% foreign ownership being offered to business owners, as well as the lack of income tax in combination with low custom tariffs.

We are launching "United Global Emirates", an international campaign to highlight the benefits and incentives that the UAE offers to help entrepreneurs go global. We invite talents from all over the world to make their ideas a reality in the #United_Global_Emirates. pic.twitter.com/OX6N3kiAoB — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 6, 2021

"We are launching 'United Global Emirates,' an international campaign to highlight the benefits and incentives that the UAE offers to help entrepreneurs go global," said H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in a tweet. "We invite talents from all over the world to make their ideas a reality in the #United_Global_Emirates."

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, also tweeted about the new initiative, saying, "The launch of our new economic campaign aims to secure the UAE's position as one of the strongest global economics over the next 50 years. Our nation will build on its entrepreneurial achievements to reinforce its status as a prime destination for talent, expertise and investments."

The "United Global Emirates" campaign has been launched ahead of the UAE celebrating its 50th national day this year. With the government now looking toward securing the country's next 50 years with a focus on competitive growth and innovation, this campaign has been aimed at harboring investors and valuable business talent, while also building on the UAE's "Impossible is possible" brand.

