In response to the urgent demand for real climate solutions and in alignment with regional sustainability ambitions, global business events and consulting firm Trescon has launched CARE – the Climate Action & Renewable Energy Expo. This high-impact global summit series spans India, Dubai, and Riyadh, with the MENA edition scheduled for 26–27 November 2025 in Dubai and the KSA edition debuting on 8–9 December 2025 in Riyadh.

CARE is built for action: 10,000+ attendees, 950 investors, 225 sponsors, and 200+ global speakers are expected across the series, fostering transformative dialogue, deal-making, and partnerships across more than 100 countries. Each edition will feature high-level keynotes, policy roundtables, thought-provoking panels, and a dynamic exhibition floor showcasing next-gen climate and energy solutions.

The series kicked off with the CARE Dialogues on 24 June 2025 — an invite-only session in Dubai under the theme "Green Finance and Beyond: Driving ESG Across Sectors." Powered by Emtribe, the event convened senior leaders from finance, policy, and technology to explore practical strategies for embedding ESG into business models.

"As a partner of CARE, we're proud to back a platform that focuses on what really matters — getting the right people in the room and driving honest, outcome-focused conversations," said Mohammed Saleem, Founder of Emtribe. "There's a lot of talk in this space. CARE stands out by pushing for action that's practical, collaborative, and needed."

Regional Energy Transformation

Across the MENA region, renewable energy adoption is accelerating. Installed solar capacity reached 24 GWAC in 2024 — a 25% year-on-year increase, with projections indicating a surge past 180 GW by 2030. Over the next five years, MENA is set to add 62 GW of new renewable capacity, with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt investing heavily in solar, wind, and green hydrogen. Expanding renewable energy to 30% of the power mix could create up to 1.2 million jobs by 2050.

In Saudi Arabia, the energy transition is a cornerstone of Vision 2030, with over $266 billion committed to renewable energy and sustainable development. The Kingdom aims to achieve 50% renewable electricity by 2030, powered by giga-projects like NEOM, expansive solar parks, and pioneering green hydrogen initiatives. CARE KSA will unite innovators and stakeholders to accelerate projects, finance mechanisms, and climate-tech solutions aligned with this bold vision.

Voices from CARE

"CARE is built to do one thing well: move climate ambition into commercial reality. By bringing together stakeholders from policy, finance, and technology under one roof, it creates the right environment to surface big ideas, secure investment, and turn solutions into large-scale projects," said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon.

"CARE KSA will bring together global innovators and Saudi stakeholders to accelerate tangible outcomes in renewables, climate tech, and green finance. Our goal is to help turn the Kingdom's bold vision into implemented, bankable projects," he added.

Global CARE Alliance

CARE is supported by the Global CARE Alliance, a high-level advisory board uniting sustainability experts, climate-tech leaders, and policy veterans. Members include:

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi , Former Minister of Climate Change & Environment, UAE

Dr. Waleed Alkalash , Former Deputy Minister for Labor Policies / CEO Ministry of Labour, KSA

Adnan Bin Abdulrahman Alalyani , Director General Environmental Technologies, NCEC, KSA

Amb. Dunston P , CEO, The Royal Office of HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi / UNFCCC Governing Council Member, UAE

Dr. Ioannis Spanos , VP Sustainability, Expo City Dubai, UAE

Nizar Kammourie , CEO SAWACO Water & Board Member, AmCham KSA

Maher Al Kaabi , Executive Committee Member, UAEIIC & UAE Circular Economy Council

Julie Newman , Director of Sustainability, MIT, USA

Erik Solheim, Former UNEP Under Secretary General & Minister of Environment, Norway

Their expertise ensures CARE is grounded in global best practices and regional priorities, enabling concrete action, investment, and measurable outcomes.

ClimateTech World Cup

Each CARE edition will also host the ClimateTech World Cup, a global pitch competition spotlighting early-stage innovations in renewable energy, carbon capture, climate adaptation, sustainable water solutions, energy storage, and the circular economy. Finalists will pitch live to international investors and corporates, accelerating deployment of high-impact solutions.

For more information, visit: www.careforsustainability.com