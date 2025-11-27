UAE-Based CRUSH AGENCY Expands Global Presence With the Launch of ICONS. by CRUSH "We've always connected brands with exceptional talent. With Icons., we are uniting music, sport, impact and culture under one global roof, creating meaningful experiences led by extraordinary personalities."

CRUSH AGENCY, a Paris and Dubai-based event agency specialized in arts, music and fashion, has launched ICONS by CRUSH, its new dedicated global talent and audience division.

Founded in Paris in 2009 by Sophie Christophe, CRUSH AGENCY has cemented its spot in luxury experiential production with landmark projects such as the TIME100 Impact Awards in Dubai, the Bvlgari Le Gemme Sahare in Riyadh, and the recent regional launch of the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680.With a permanent presence in the Middle East since 2015, the agency now marks a new chapter with ICONS. by CRUSH.

Apart from its event design and production, CRUSH AGENCY has long been recognized for its founder Christophe's extensive music and entertainment network which have created successful collaborations between luxury brands and globally renowned artists, including: Kehlani x Huda Beauty, IWC x Jamiroquai, Cartier x Gloria Gaynor and high-profile talent curation for One&Only, Bvlgari, Africa Cup of Nations, Al Qadsiah Football Club, Mercedes-Benz, and more. For more than a decade, CRUSH has brought some of the world's greatest talents to elevate luxury and cultural events across the Middle East and Europe.

As such, rooted in CRUSH's long-standing expertise in music and entertainment; and shaped by years of acting as an extension of the management of world-famous artists for selected brand partnerships such as Ne-Yo; Ayra Starr, or Hiba Tawaji, the agency's newly launched talent arm has come as the organic next step for the CRUSH brand.

ICONS. by CRUSH will provide brands, institutions, and event organizers with direct access to renowned individuals including regional and global musicians and artists, international speakers and thought leaders, athletes and sports legends, cultural icons, founders, CEOs and impact figures, as well as VIP audiences for forums, summits, and major events. "ICONS by CRUSH is the natural continuation of what we've been building since 2009," reiterates Christophe. "We've always connected brands with exceptional talent. With Icons., we are uniting music, sport, impact and culture under one global roof, creating meaningful experiences led by extraordinary personalities."

From hosting live performances and building speaker lineups of leadership summits, to designing major sports activations and executing luxury brand launches, Icons. by CRUSH aims to embody the CRUSH brand values of excellence, emotion, precision, and cultural resonance. In addition to individual appearances, ICONS will also offer complete image and brand-partnership strategies, supporting talents in long-term endorsement and representation opportunities; not only for one-off events.

With offices in Dubai and Paris, representation in Doha, and expansion into Saudi Arabia, CRUSH operates worldwide, facilitating talent collaborations and producing high-impact cultural moments across the globe.
