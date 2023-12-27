UAE-Based Fintech Startup Qashio Announces Partnership with Emirates Skywards The strategic partnership represents a significant milestone for Qashio, as it will offer customers exclusive travel benefits including flight rewards and upgrades with Emirates, the world's largest international airline.

Qashio
Qashio signs partnership with Emirates Skywards--on left, Armin Moradi, co-founder and CEO, Qashio, and on right, Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards.

Qashio, a UAE-founded fintech company, has announced a new partnership with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai.

The collaboration will allow customers to convert Qashio's loyalty program, Qashio Points, into Emirates Skywards Miles, thereby opening doors to the wide range of benefits that the latter is known for. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone for Qashio, as it will offer customers exclusive travel benefits including flight rewards and upgrades with Emirates, the world's largest international airline.

Commenting on the partnership, Armin Moradi, co-founder and CEO of Qashio, said, in a statement, "Collaborating with Emirates Skywards is an immense privilege for Qashio. As a UAE-based enterprise, we have always aspired to partner with Emirates Skywards, and this partnership will empower Qashio to provide our customers with even more valuable and pertinent rewards, tailored specifically for business leaders."

Founded in Dubai in 2021, Qashio has established itself as a leading business expense card and expense management solution in the UAE. Its comprehensive platform combines seamless issuance of virtual and physical business expense cards with robust software capabilities.

By streamlining expense management, automating reconciliation processes, and offering additional benefits such as business financing and affordable employee medical insurance, Qashio enables businesses to optimize their financial operations.

Meanwhile, Qashio Points rewards customers who make business purchases and transactions through Qashio business expense cards. The Qashio platform further allows customers to consolidate their earned points from all business expense card spending, and then convert them into Skywards Miles for individual employees with Emirates Skywards accounts.

