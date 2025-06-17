UAE-Based IG Offers New, Zero-Fees Global Investing Model for Stocks and ETFs

IG is now the only broker in the UAE offering completely fee-free investing across all stocks.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IG Limited (IG), an online trading and investing platform, has unveiled a new pricing model that eliminates all costs associated with investing in global stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

With zero commission, no financial exchange (FX) charges, and no custody fees, clients in the UAE can now trade global shares and ETFs more freely than ever before.

This new model cements IG as the only broker in the UAE offering completely fee-free investing across all stocks, providing investors with a seamless, transparent gateway to international markets.

Sharaz Hussain, SEO of IG UAE. Image source: IG UAE

"We are proud to empower investors in the UAE with access to global markets—free from the burden of fees," Sharaz Hussain, Senior Executive Officer of IG UAE, stated. "By eliminating commissions, FX charges, and custody fees, we are making investing more accessible, transparent, and rewarding for a new generation of market participants."

IG Limited operates within DIFC and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Related: CAP.G VENTURES Introduces its Fractional CMO Model to the UAE