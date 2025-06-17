UAE-Based IG Offers New, Zero-Fees Global Investing Model for Stocks and ETFs IG is now the only broker in the UAE offering completely fee-free investing across all stocks.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy IG UAE

IG Limited (IG), an online trading and investing platform, has unveiled a new pricing model that eliminates all costs associated with investing in global stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

With zero commission, no financial exchange (FX) charges, and no custody fees, clients in the UAE can now trade global shares and ETFs more freely than ever before.

This new model cements IG as the only broker in the UAE offering completely fee-free investing across all stocks, providing investors with a seamless, transparent gateway to international markets.

Sharaz Hussain, SEO of IG UAE. Image source: IG UAE

"We are proud to empower investors in the UAE with access to global markets—free from the burden of fees," Sharaz Hussain, Senior Executive Officer of IG UAE, stated. "By eliminating commissions, FX charges, and custody fees, we are making investing more accessible, transparent, and rewarding for a new generation of market participants."

IG Limited operates within DIFC and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Related: CAP.G VENTURES Introduces its Fractional CMO Model to the UAE
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.

By Sherin Shibu
Branding

Build a Brand That Gets You Noticed—Starting with This One Tool

Learn how technology can help entrepreneurs and professionals craft polished, authentic digital identities.

By Jeremy Gustine
Leadership

Unlocking Possibilities: How Karin Drane Built A Multi-Million Dollar Empire Out of Dubai

Drane has leveraged the boutique business model across her two different entrepreneurial pursuits—all while championing a four-day working week!

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Starting a Business

How David Beckham and Shaun Neff Are Creating Buzz Around Their New Snack Brand BEEUP

Soccer superstar David Beckham and serial entrepreneur Shaun Neff teamed up to launch BEEUP, a new fruit snack powered by honey.

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

UAE-Based IG Offers New, Zero-Fees Global Investing Model for Stocks and ETFs

IG is now the only broker in the UAE offering completely fee-free investing across all stocks.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel