The United Arab Emirates has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme for Indian nationals to include those with valid visas, residence permits or Green Cards from six new countries.

Starting 13th February 2025, Indian citizens holding ordinary passports and valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards from the following new countries; Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, will be granted visas upon arrival at all UAE entry points. These are in addition to the previously eligible nations, namely the United States, European Union, United Kingdom.

This came in a statement by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports, Security, highlighting the strong relationship between the UAE and India.

This initiative aims to boost tourism, attract top talent, skilled workers and entrepreneurs, and further solidify the UAE's position as a leading global hub.