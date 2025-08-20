Over 1,000 teachers to deliver lessons on ethics and applications of artificial intelligence to nearly one million students.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The United Arab Emirates has announced the introduction of its first national artificial intelligence curriculum across public schools, marking a historic step in embedding emerging technologies into everyday education. The initiative will officially roll out in the 2025–2026 academic year.

Unveiled by the Ministry of Education, the curriculum is designed to give nearly one million students—from kindergarten through grade 12—a strong foundation in computing, AI applications, and digital literacy. More than 1,000 specially trained teachers will deliver the program nationwide, ensuring a consistent and unified approach to AI learning.

Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology Sarah Al Amiri emphasized that the curriculum balances technical knowledge with social responsibility. Around a quarter of the lessons will be dedicated to AI ethics, preparing students not only to master the technology but also to use it responsibly and reflectively. Younger pupils will study AI once every two weeks, while older students will have weekly sessions to deepen their understanding and engagement.

The launch coincides with broader reforms under the Ministry's "From Skill to Leadership" campaign. Alongside AI education, nine new schools will open, more than 800 additional teachers will be hired, and 47,000 laptops will be distributed. Existing facilities are also being modernized to create an environment fit for future learning.

This move positions the UAE among the first nations worldwide to integrate AI education across all school levels. It is closely aligned with the country's Centennial 2071 vision, which prioritizes innovation and advanced technology as cornerstones of national development.

By embedding AI education from an early age, the UAE aims to cultivate a generation of digitally fluent, ethically aware innovators ready to shape the future of technology both regionally and globally.