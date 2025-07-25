UAE Launches Specialized Bankruptcy Court to Expedite Financial Disputes Panel of judges will make rulings

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

In a landmark move to strengthen investor confidence and streamline insolvency proceedings, the United Arab Emirates has officially launched a dedicated Bankruptcy Court, signaling a major overhaul in how the nation handles financial distress and business restructuring cases.

The new court, which began operations this week, is designed to fast-track the adjudication of bankruptcy claims, facilitate corporate debt restructuring, and ensure fair treatment of creditors and debtors under the UAE's reformed insolvency laws. It is expected to significantly reduce delays that have historically hampered complex financial dispute resolution.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the court will be presided over by a panel of judges with specialized expertise in commercial and financial law. A centralized electronic platform will support filings, hearings, and case management, in alignment with the UAE's broader digital transformation goals.

Legal experts have hailed the initiative as a critical step in modernizing the business environment. "The Bankruptcy Court brings transparency, predictability, and speed to what has traditionally been a slow and uncertain process," said Rami Hamed, a Dubai-based commercial lawyer.

The move follows recent updates to the UAE's Federal Bankruptcy Law and forms part of the government's strategy to enhance the country's competitiveness as a regional financial hub. The court will have jurisdiction over companies, SMEs, and individuals seeking protection from insolvency, including cross-border claims.

"The establishment of a specialized court sends a strong message to global investors: the UAE is committed to legal clarity and financial integrity," noted a statement from the UAE Cabinet.

The court is now accepting cases, with the first rulings expected in the coming weeks.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

How to Build Endless Passive Income With This Simple Online Hustle

Autopilot stores aren't just income streams. They are passports to freedom, flexibility and finally working and living on your own terms.

By Polina Beletskaya
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

The Leader's New Year: Why September Success Starts Now

How not to get stuck in the 'simmering six' this summer.

By Samira Cutts
Business Models

How I Turned a 'Dying' Business Losing $500,000 a Month Into a $45 Million Cash Machine

"Boring" businesses often deliver better returns than VC-funded disruption plays, with less competition and clearer paths to profitability.

By Shayne Fitz-Coy
Leadership

Emirati Women's Day 2024: Here's What Eight Female Leaders From The UAE Want To "Share For Tomorrow"

Emirati Women's Day is celebrated every year in the UAE on August 28 to honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of Emirati women to the nation's development.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

The 4 Roles Every Founding Team Should Have

A chief technology officer, a visionary, a user design pro and a rainmaker are among the players who are critical for launching today's successful companies.

By Salim Ismail