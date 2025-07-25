You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a landmark move to strengthen investor confidence and streamline insolvency proceedings, the United Arab Emirates has officially launched a dedicated Bankruptcy Court, signaling a major overhaul in how the nation handles financial distress and business restructuring cases.

The new court, which began operations this week, is designed to fast-track the adjudication of bankruptcy claims, facilitate corporate debt restructuring, and ensure fair treatment of creditors and debtors under the UAE's reformed insolvency laws. It is expected to significantly reduce delays that have historically hampered complex financial dispute resolution.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the court will be presided over by a panel of judges with specialized expertise in commercial and financial law. A centralized electronic platform will support filings, hearings, and case management, in alignment with the UAE's broader digital transformation goals.

Legal experts have hailed the initiative as a critical step in modernizing the business environment. "The Bankruptcy Court brings transparency, predictability, and speed to what has traditionally been a slow and uncertain process," said Rami Hamed, a Dubai-based commercial lawyer.

The move follows recent updates to the UAE's Federal Bankruptcy Law and forms part of the government's strategy to enhance the country's competitiveness as a regional financial hub. The court will have jurisdiction over companies, SMEs, and individuals seeking protection from insolvency, including cross-border claims.

"The establishment of a specialized court sends a strong message to global investors: the UAE is committed to legal clarity and financial integrity," noted a statement from the UAE Cabinet.

The court is now accepting cases, with the first rulings expected in the coming weeks.