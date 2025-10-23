By enabling direct engagement, Amen aims to enhance content quality while safeguarding the UAE's cultural integrity and social cohesion.

The UAE Media Council has launched "Amen", a new digital platform that allows the public to monitor and share feedback on media content published in the country.

Designed to strengthen community participation in shaping the nation's media landscape, Amen reflects the UAE's commitment to building a safe, ethical, and forward-thinking media environment that supports national values and ambitions.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, said the initiative underscores the leadership's belief that individuals and communities are central to the nation's progress. "Content is a responsibility—it shapes society's awareness and reflects the nation's image," he noted. "Society, in all its diversity, is a partner in building a responsible national media that preserves credibility and encourages open dialogue."

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, added that Amen aligns with the objectives of the Year of Community, declared by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, offering a direct channel for citizens and residents to uphold shared values and promote responsible expression.