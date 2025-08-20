The award recognises the Ministry's efforts to embed ICV standards into procurement policies and legislation.

The UAE's Ministry of Finance (MoF) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, one of the UAE's flagship initiatives aimed at enhancing local content through federal procurement policies.

The ICV programme falls under the Ministry's strategy and is designed to optimise the impact of government spending and strengthen strategic partnerships with the national industrial sector.

In recognition of its outstanding contributions, the Ministry of Finance and H.E. Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Government Finance Management at the Ministry of Finance, were awarded two prestigious honours by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology during the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative and "National ICV Day," under the "ICV Champion" category, highlighting the Ministry's transformative leadership in reshaping federal procurement practices to accelerate ICV integration.

The Ministry of Finance received the first accolade, the 'Best Industry Enabler and Strategic Partner Award', in recognition of its key role in driving the implementation of the ICV Programme at the federal level.

The award recognises the Ministry's efforts to embed ICV standards into procurement policies and legislation, launch a unified digital platform to support the programme, and provide a fair and competitive environment that empowers national suppliers.

This award is presented to entities that contribute significantly to the growth and competitiveness of the UAE's industrial sector by supporting the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn), and the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative.

It was granted in appreciation of MoF's steadfast commitment to achieving national goals related to sustainable economic growth and industrial innovation through impactful initiatives that enhance sector competitiveness, simplify the business environment, adopt technological solutions, and empower national talent.

Additionally, H.E. Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri was conferred the 'ICV Champion Award' for her exemplary contributions to operationalising the ICV vision at the federal level. The award was also in acknowledgment of her instrumental role in integrating the programme into the federal government's digital procurement ecosystem.

This award, which falls under the individual category of the ICV Programme eight categories, honours individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to promoting the ICV Programme, securing strategic procurement agreements, enabling job creation, and fostering collaboration with stakeholders. It further highlights H.E. Al Amiri's prominent role in promoting cohesive government-industry partnerships aimed at boosting the national economy.

Strategic transformation of procurement policies

In recent years, government procurement policies in the UAE have witnessed a significant transformation. What was once perceived as a purely administrative mechanism to regulate public spending has evolved into a strategic instrument for advancing economic localisation and reinforcing national supply chains.

This shift was made possible thanks to a series of forward-looking initiatives led by the Ministry of Finance, most notably the integration of ICV standards into the Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide. In tandem, the Ministry introduced a procurement evaluation framework that allocates up to 25% of the total score to certified ICV suppliers.

These reforms have significantly reshaped the business environment, driving national suppliers and local enterprises to elevate their production capacities and expand their contributions to the national economy.

Digital enablement and transparency

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and operational efficiency, the Ministry of Finance also launched the Digital Procurement Platform (DPP), an integrated, smart system designed to support the full implementation of ICV requirements across all stages of the procurement cycle.

From tendering and evaluation to awarding and reporting, the platform leverages real-time dashboards and advanced data analytics to ensure greater accuracy, visibility, and oversight.

Beyond digital transformation, the Ministry conducted over seven specialised training workshops from 2022 to 2024 to build the capacity of federal employees and suppliers. These initiatives achieved satisfaction rates exceeding 85%, reflecting their direct and positive impact.

Empowering national suppliers and SMEs

In line with its mandate to promote economic diversification and inclusive growth, the Ministry paid utmost attention to supporting national suppliers, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Through the provision of technical guidance on registration processes and ICV compliance, the Ministry enabled a near tripling of SME contributions between 2023 and 2024.

Complementing these efforts, the Ministry hosted national events and dialogue forums that brought together government entities and strategic suppliers, such as the National Executive Forum held in January 2024, which provided a platform for exchanging ideas and advancing ICV.

Strategic partnerships

The close coordination between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology represents a best-in-class example of intergovernmental cooperation. This partnership has enabled the alignment of ICV policies and the unification of evaluation frameworks across federal entities, ensuring consistency, fairness, and effective implementation.

Through joint technical and regulatory committees, MoF played a pivotal role in enhancing evaluation tools and developing procurement policies tailored to the local market's needs. It also contributed to updating the Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide and issuing circulars requiring suppliers to submit valid ICV certificates for all tenders.

Measurable impact and a long-term vision

The aggregate impact of these integrated efforts has been transformative. Billions of dirhams have been redirected into the national economy, and ICV contributions to government contracts witnessed a remarkable 437% year-on-year increase.

These milestones have not only strengthened procurement transparency and performance uniformity across government entities but also established a more robust, sustainable ecosystem for local suppliers.

Such successes are part of the UAE's vision to elevate public procurement as a strategic lever for driving inclusive economic development, enhancing national competitiveness, and positioning the private sector as a pivotal contributor to the country's long-term growth.

Institutional recognition and forward outlook

The recognition awarded to the Ministry of Finance and H.E. Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri is nothing but a testament to the tangible progress achieved in advancing strategic national priorities. More than a reflection of past accomplishments, these accolades reinforce the Ministry's commitment to deepening institutional integration, aligning financial and industrial policies in a manner that amplifies the developmental impact of public expenditure.

As the UAE continues to broaden the scope of the ICV Programme, such milestones represent a decisive step toward building a competitive, resilient, and sustainable economy, one in which national content remains central to all government policies and decision-making frameworks.