You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE's PropTech sector, which was valued at AED 2.24 billion in 2024 is expected to nearly triple and reach AED 5.69 billion by 2030 at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.49% as per market insights and analysis firm Research and Markets.

The growth is in large part due to the increased adoption of technologies to help streamline processes across property development, management, transactions and investments while also helping to reduce the overall cost.

The integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) specifically in the local construction market is driving smarter, faster, and more efficient project delivery.

These technologies enhance design accuracy, streamline collaboration, and reduce errors, making them ideal for the country's fast-paced, high-value developments. As the nation embraces digital transformation, VR and AR offer a competitive advantage through improved productivity, safety and client engagement.

Lifesize Plans Dubai, an Australian based leading company in life-sized architectural projections worldwide, has been witnessing the consistent growth of both the PropTech and construction sectors in the UAE over the last few years before deciding to enter the market in 2023. The company offers a powerful, tactile visualization tool that enhances decision-making and certainty that brings architectural blueprints to life at a true 1:1 scale all during the pre-construction stage, which is perfectly suited to the UAE's fast-paced, high-value development environment.

"From immersive VR and AR walkthroughs to AI-driven analytics, these new technologies are redefining how real estate is bought, sold, and built in the UAE," Georges Calas, CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai commented. "As the country continues to push the boundaries of innovation and prove to be one of the top investment options for expatriates from all over the world, PropTech is quickly becoming a cornerstone of the market's long-term resilience and global competitiveness."

The rapid growth of the PropTech market holds significant importance for the UAE as the country continues to position itself as a global hub for innovation, real estate, and smart urban living. By integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), as well as VR and AR, this will help drive enhanced efficiency, transparency, and customer experience across the real estate sector.