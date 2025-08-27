You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The United Arab Emirates has announced that Friday, September 5, 2025, will be a public holiday for both the public and private sectors in observance of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.

Falling on a Friday, the holiday will combine with the regular Saturday–Sunday weekend, granting residents a three-day break. Officials noted that the extended weekend provides a chance for families to travel, gather for cultural celebrations, or simply enjoy downtime.

Businesses in the hospitality, retail, and travel sectors are preparing for a surge in demand. Local airlines are offering special weekend packages, while hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have reported a rise in advance bookings. Shopping centers are also expected to capitalize on the increased footfall, rolling out promotions tied to the holiday.

The UAE's holiday calendar is carefully aligned to honor Islamic occasions, with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirming the dates to provide clarity for citizens and residents alike. This announcement has been welcomed widely, with workers expressing relief at the prospect of a long break after the busy summer period.

The observance remains a time for reflection and religious respect, even as commercial activity adapts to meet consumer interest during the extended weekend.