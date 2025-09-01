The UAE's solar initiatives extend across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The UAE has strengthened its role in driving the global transition to clean energy in 2025, spearheading a wide portfolio of solar energy projects financed and executed by national companies across multiple continents.

The UAE's solar initiatives extend across Asia, Africa, and Europe, reinforcing the country's leadership in reducing carbon emissions and tackling climate change.

At the start of this year, the UAE signed a tripartite partnership framework with Italy and Albania to develop large-scale renewable energy projects in Albania, focusing on solar photovoltaic, wind, and hybrid solutions, with part of the generated power to be exported to Italy.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has accelerated its international expansion in 2025. Key milestones include:

Spain: Acquisition of a 49.99% stake in four solar plants from Endesa photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 446 MW, strengthening Masdar's presence in the Iberian Peninsula.

Indonesia: Masdar and PT PLN (Persero), Indonesia's state-owned electricity company, have signed two agreements to advance the development of floating solar power projects in Southeast Asia's largest energy market.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a floating solar power plant at the Jatigede Dam reservoir in West Java, after Masdar secured the lowest tariff in the Hijaunesia 2023 bidding programme. Development of the plant is due to start this year, with completion scheduled for 2027.

Masdar and PLN also signed a 'Principles of Agreement' to explore the potential expansion of Masdar's 145MWac Cirata Floating Photovoltaic Power Plant, the first phase of which began operations in November 2023.

Saudi Arabia: Masdar, a global clean energy leader, and consortium partners GD Power and Korea Electric Power Corporation announced they have reached financial close for the 2-gigawatt (GW) Al Sadawi solar photovoltaic (PV) project, a landmark project under the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP) which is led and supervised by the Ministry of Energy.

Saudi Arabia (Misk City, Riyadh): Emerge, the energy solutions joint venture between Masdar and EDF power solutions, signed a long-term solar energy agreement with Misk City to deliver sustainable electricity over the next 20 years – marking a milestone in the City's journey to becoming a model of environmental innovation and green urbanism.

The agreement will see the development of a 621-kilowatt peak (kWp) rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plant atop a dedicated carport structure and other assets within Misk City, located in the northwest of Riyadh.

Madagascar: UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment Company, signed two landmark agreements with the Government of Madagascar aimed at expanding renewable energy capacity and advancing the country's clean energy transition.

Under the first agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons, GSU will develop a 50-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant, complemented by a 25 MWh battery energy storage system, in Moramanga.

Egypt: UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU) joined forces with Egypt's AH Industrial Management, China's JA Solar and Bahrain's Infinity Capital to develop an integrated solar industrial complex, in a deal worth $220 million (approximately AED810 million).

The "Atum Solar Egypt" project in Ain Sokhna (TEDA) will cover 200,000 square metres and include a 2 GW solar cells factory for exports, and a 2 GW solar modules factory to serve Egypt and Africa to support reliable, clean power.

Yemen: Yemen's renewable energy sector marked a significant milestone with the expansion of the Aden Solar Power Plant and the commissioning of the Shabwah Solar Power Plant, led by UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), part of Abu Dhabi's Resources Investment, in cooperation with Yemen's Ministry of Electricity and Energy.

According to GSU, the Shabwah Solar Power Plant is now operational, supplying clean electricity to around 330,000 households.

Central African Republic: The Global South Utilities (GSU) officially broken ground on a 50-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Sakaï, Central African Republic (CAR), marking a major step forward in the country's energy access and clean energy transition.

The project is expected to supply clean electricity to more than 300,000 households.

Comoros: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development marked the inauguration of a 6.3-megawatt solar power plant in the Comoros, funded with a AED25.7 million (US$7 million). The project enhances the nation's energy infrastructure, helping meet growing energy demands and stimulate economic growth.