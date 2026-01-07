You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE added 250,000 new companies in 2025, bringing the total number of registered businesses in the country to 1.4 million by year-end, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.



Speaking during a media briefing on Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2025, which amends the Commercial Companies Law, Al Marri said the total number of companies has grown by 119%



He added that more than 760,000 companies have entered the UAE market since 2021, following the introduction of full foreign ownership for commercial businesses. Looking ahead, the UAE is targeting 2 million companies over the next decade.



The minister also noted a rise in Emirati entrepreneurship, with the number of small businesses owned by UAE nationals increasing by 63% over the past five years.

Al Marri also talked about the amendments to the UAE Commercial Companies Law that strengthens the recognition of companies established in the country as Emirati entities, including those operating in free zones and financial free zones.

The move is aimed at enhancing corporate identity and improving access to international markets.



He clarified that the provision applies to the company itself, not to its owners, shareholders, or investors.



"When a company is established in the country, the company takes the status of an Emirati company," Al Marri said, adding that the approach reflects global practice and does not grant citizenship to individuals.



The Emirati status allows companies to benefit more easily from the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), which reduce trade barriers and expand access to high-growth international markets.



The amendments also confirm that Emirati status applies to mainland, free zone, and financial free zone companies alike. Key changes include greater flexibility in share structures, easier transfer of registration between emirates and zones, and clearer rules for mergers and shareholder exits.