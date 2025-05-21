Unlike typical HR conversations that focus solely on employees, this podcast tackles HR through the lens of business growth, structure, and compliance.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

S&K HR Consulting, a UAE-born boutique HR consultancy founded by sisters Desma Rovina D'Souza and Elrona (Silba) D'Souza, has announced the rebrand of its podcast, the HR Sisters Podcast.

The podcast, available on Youtube, Apple Podcast and Spotify, provides clear, culturally nuanced HR advice to business owners navigating the UAE market.

"We grew up in the UAE, worked for multinational companies, and saw firsthand how challenging it can be for businesses to get HR right here," says Desma D'Souza, co-founder of S&K. "Our podcast is an extension of our work, helping businesses build strong people practices from the ground up."

Unlike typical HR conversations that focus solely on employees, this podcast tackles HR through the lens of business growth, structure, and compliance. It addresses the very real challenges companies face in their first 12 to 18 months, from hiring and onboarding to legal documentation and crisis management.

"We're not just HR consultants, we're business owners too," adds Elrona (Silba) D'Souza. "We get that profitability, legal setup, and people management all go hand in hand. Everything we advise is designed to be implemented, even by someone without an HR background."