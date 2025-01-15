You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

'Creators HQ', the world's first international hub for the content economy's creators and entrepreneurs that has been set up in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with X, the global social media platform, to produce exclusive and original content.

This collaboration aims to create purposeful, credible and quality global content that reinforces the UAE's status as a leading hub for the creative economy and the content industry, while promoting its noble mission of building bridges between cultures worldwide.

As part of this partnership – marking Creators HQ's first major initiative – Creators HQ has launched a competition offering a US$500,000 prize provided by Creators HQ, to encourage content creators to produce meaningful and exclusive content for X.

This initiative coincides with the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy, which has gained significant momentum in its third edition, attracting over 15,000 content creators and more than 420 global influencers and expert speakers.

The summit also features the world's largest and most prestigious award for impactful content, worth US$1 million, and the One Billion Pitches competition for content creators, which successfully brought together more than 10 investment funds valued at AED 50 million to support content creators.

Brett Weitz, Global Head of Content, Talent, and Brand Sales, at X, said, "This strategic partnership with Creators HQ reflects our shared vision of the transformative power of digital media and the role of authentic, innovative content in spreading meaningful messages, celebrating cultural diversity, and fostering global connections. At X, we recognise the vital role creators play in shaping impactful conversations, and with Originals on X, we aim to amplify diverse voices through premium content that transcends borders."

"The UAE, with its dynamic blend of cultural diversity, openness, and values of human fraternity, serves as the perfect backdrop for this collaboration.," Weitz added. "It stands as a global hub for creativity, nurturing local talent while attracting innovators from around the world. Together, we are excited to spotlight the vibrant energy of the UAE's content creation landscape and work alongside world-class creators to tell groundbreaking stories from a truly international perspective."

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said: "Our goal today is not just to keep pace with the developments in the digital media sector but for the UAE to lead advancements in this field, especially in creating meaningful content that delivers high value and positively impacts minds and societies. Creators HQ, the first of its kind globally, aims to establish the UAE as the world capital for digital content creation, with a clear mission to empower purposeful content and its creators by supporting, encouraging, and enhancing their reach."

"As the inaugural initiative of Creators HQ, the strategic partnership with X reflects the significance of this platform's global reach and influence," AlHammadi added. "It also exemplifies the UAE's role as a global model for fostering human fraternity, collaboration, and solidarity among nations and communities. The UAE's noble mission is to drive international cooperation for development, prosperity, and progress for humanity as a whole. Today, the UAE serves as a gathering point for all key players in the content creation and creator economy – content creators, influencers, major media platforms, digital media companies, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs – strengthening connections among them in specialised communities and a supportive environment with advanced digital and legislative infrastructure, along with various incentives and facilitations. The UAE has firmly established itself as the premier destination and top choice for all stakeholders."

The UAE has already made ample efforts to build an economic sector dedicated to content creation, fostering a sustainable digital media economy in the region. It thus aims to position itself as a pivotal hub attracting stakeholders in this field, ranging from creators, talents, and innovators to investors, tech companies, and major digital media platforms.