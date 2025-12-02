You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the 54th UAE National Day arrives this year marked by exceptional economic and tourism achievements that reflect the vision of the UAE's leadership and the strength of its Union.

"The 54th UAE National Day reminds us of the historic moment when the seven Emirates united under one nation — a nation whose solid foundations and progress were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow founding fathers. Their vision transformed the UAE into a leading model of development and prosperity, achieving remarkable accomplishments across various fields, earning global recognition and enhancing the country's prominent regional and international standing," the minister said.

He added: "Today, we celebrate this cherished national occasion under the theme 'United,' reaffirming our pride in the Emirati national identity and deepening the spirit of loyalty to our wise leadership. This day represents the cohesion and solidarity of our people and reinforces our commitment to supporting the country's comprehensive development under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; alongside Their Highnesses, the Rulers of the Emirates."

The minister continued: "This year's UAE National Day carries special significance, as the country has witnessed exceptional economic and tourism gains over the past year, reflecting its continued development and ambition to build a more advanced and prosperous future for generations to come. Economically, the UAE led the GCC in growth rates, with real GDP rising by 4.2 percent during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, while non-oil GDP increased by 5.7 percent. Non-oil sectors contributed 77.5 percent to real GDP, reaffirming the progress of economic diversification and the strength of the country's economic foundations."

He highlighted that UAE markets attracted 220,186 new companies between January and November 2025. During the same period, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism registered over 36,000 national and international trademarks, a 48.2 percent increase compared to the previous year. These figures reflect the competitiveness of the UAE's business environment and its growing appeal for global investments and major projects.

The UAE's tourism sector also achieved remarkable progress and international recognition. Notably, Sheikha Nasser Al Nowais was appointed Secretary-General of UN Tourism, and Masfout Village was named the World's Best Tourism Village 2025, underscoring the strength and global standing of UAE tourism.

The UAE ranked among the world's top seven destinations for international tourist spending. During the first nine months of 2025, hotels welcomed 23.27 million guests — a 4.9 percent increase year-on-year — generating more than 79.3 million hotel room nights. Hotel revenues rose by 7.2 percent to exceed AED 35.9 billion. The number of available hotel rooms reached 216,248 across 1,246 establishments. Occupancy rates increased to 79.2 percent, supported by strong international arrivals and domestic tourism growth. The average length of stay increased from 3.38 to 3.41 nights, while total occupied rooms reached 46.17 million. The Average Daily Rate (ADR) rose by 4.2 percent from AED 534 to AED 557.

Bin Touq noted that the Ministry continues to enhance the UAE's economic legislative framework. Between January and November 2025, the Ministry contributed to the issuance of 11 economic laws and policies across vital areas including consumer protection, ecotourism, food security, air transport, and sustainability. Additionally, eight regulatory policies and decisions were issued covering rules of origin, anti-harmful practices, company regulations, and competition. These efforts reinforce a comprehensive legislative environment that supports national economic competitiveness and strengthens investor confidence.

In conclusion, the minister stated that the UAE National Day inspires dedication and renewed determination to continue progressing under wise leadership. This commitment drives the nation's journey forward and supports the achievement of its strategic objectives — most notably the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which aims to double the national economy to AED 3 trillion and position the UAE as a global hub for the new economy in the coming decade.