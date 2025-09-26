US Tech Giants "Control Our Life" Says Mohamed Alabbar Emaar founder hits out at Microsoft and Google

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

.

Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar has hit out at major US tech giants, accusing them of controlling the lives of foreign citizens.

Speaking at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum this week, Alabbar said: "I believe the West does not believe in competition. Of course they don't, this is a joke. Microsoft controls our life, Google controls our life, Meta controls our life. Oracle controls our life."

He added: "If a tech company from China wants to compete with Oracle for example, the US embassy will be uncomfortable."

Alabbar – who also owns Eagle Hills, Americana and Noon – challenged the tech companies to sponsor events in Dubai, saying: "Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Meta, Facebook, I want to see them sponsor a conference in Dubai for once. They control the world market, they send their profit outside. Try asking them to sponsor one conference."

The forum also explored the defining features of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai's leadership approach, highlighting how it has shaped government strategies to establish Dubai as the world's best city.
