Virgio Announces Collaboration with 'Miss UAE' Dr. Mahra Lutfi to Drive Sustainable Fashion Movement

Virgio, a India-headquartered sustainable fashion brand with operations in the UAE, has announced Dr. Mahra Lutfi -Miss UAE and Miss Planet International- as its Sustainable Fashion Ambassador. The collaboration was announced during a media event that had industry leaders and key stakeholders in attendance at the Paramount Hotel in Dubai, underscoring Virgio's commitment to making ethical fashion mainstream and promoting eco-friendly style choices throughout the region and beyond.

Founded in 2023, Virgio has established itself as a pioneer in sustainable fashion, blending contemporary design with eco-conscious practices. The brand's approach combines natural, biodegradable fabrics with transparent, ethical manufacturing. The brand's collections are crafted in Sedex-certified factories, are PETA-certified cruelty-free, and use innovative packaging to reduce environmental impact. With a presence both online and in stores, Virgio has seen rapid growth in India, driven by a new generation of consumers seeking style without compromise on responsibility.

Celebrated for her advocacy and achievements on global platforms, Dr. Lutfi will work closely with Virgio to promote conscious fashion choices. Her role will focus on raising awareness about the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry and encouraging consumers to make informed, mindful decisions.

Image source: Virgio

"Fashion should reflect both our individuality and our values," Dr. Lutfi said during the launch. "True style is more than just how we look and appear; it should also showcase care for our world and each other. With Virgio, I see a genuine effort to create clothing that respects both people and the planet. I am proud to collaborate with them and play a part in sharing their story. Together, we can help people see that ethical fashion can be both accessible and stylish."

On his part, Amar Nagaram, CEO and Co-Founder of Virgio, added: "At Virgio, we believe that true change in fashion starts with transparency and a commitment to the environment. Dr. Mahra Lutfi's passion for sustainability and her influence as a role model make her the perfect ambassador for our brand. By joining forces, we aim to inspire a movement towards fashion that is not just about looking good but also about doing good."

Virgio's collaboration with Dr. Lutfi signals a step forward for the industry, as it seeks to bridge the gap between fast fashion and conscious living. The partnership highlights the brand's ongoing mission to offer high-quality, trend-driven clothing that supports a more sustainable future. At a time when consumers are demanding greater honesty and environmental care from brands, Virgio is not just sparking meaningful conversations but also pioneering change in the competitive fashion industry.