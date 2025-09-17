Visit Qatar Launches New Campaign Inviting GCC Travellers to Discover Winter in Qatar

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Visit Qatar has launched its new Winter in Qatar 2026 marketing campaign, inviting travellers from across the GCC to experience the country's vibrant winter season and dynamic event calendar. Set against a backdrop of desert adventures, cultural treasures, luxury escapes, and family-friendly attractions, the campaign positions Qatar as the ultimate destination for unforgettable winter moments.

Building on the success of the Moments Made For You campaign, which highlighted personalised and memorable experiences across Qatar's summer months, this edition continues to demonstrate how the country creates unique moments tailored to every traveller.

Image courtesy Visit Qatar

The first campaign video, released today, features Kuwaiti content creator Khaled Abdullah Al Mouzaffar, a theatre actor and digital storyteller known for his dynamic and fun storytelling, joining his friends on a journey of adrenaline and adventure, from the desert dunes of Sealine to the electrifying atmosphere of UFC Fight Night. The narrative captures the thrill of exploration while showcasing Qatar's unique blend of nature, culture, and world-class entertainment.

Over the coming weeks, two additional videos will be unveiled, each showcasing new experiences and highlighting how Qatar offers something for every traveller, from heritage seekers and adventure enthusiasts to those looking for luxury and family fun. These videos will feature regional content creators including Farah, Aqeel who are known for their warm, family-oriented content that captures everyday moments and travel adventures, often featuring their young son Adam, a fan favourite among their followers. They will also feature Karen Wazen and her family, who is a Lebanese entrepreneur and fashion influencer that is renowned for her distinctive style and engaging family-focused storytelling, making her one of the most recognisable digital personalities in the Middle East.

Image courtesy Visit Qatar

Showcasing the very best of the season, the campaign videos take viewers on a journey through Qatar's most iconic destinations, from the dramatic landscapes of Ras Abrouq to the luxury of Zulal Wellness Resort and Place Vendôme. They capture the charm of Msheireb Downtown, the vibrancy of Souq Waqif, and the cultural essence of Katara's Amphitheatre while also leading travellers on a culinary journey that culminates at the Qatar International Food Festival, alongside favourites such as Mina District and Doha Festival City's Angry Birds World.

Qatar is just a short flight away from most GCC cities, making travel quick and convenient. Citizens of GCC states enjoy seamless access to the country, with visa-free entry using only a national ID card and expedited procedures at Hamad International Airport. For those preferring to drive, the Abu Samra land border offers another easy access point into the country. With its blend of tradition and modernity, Qatar continues to position itself as a must-visit destination for travellers across the region.

To learn more about the campaign please visit: https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/events-calendar/winter-in-qatar