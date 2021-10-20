A statement noted that du will initiate Watani Al Emarat Foundation's cloud journey with seamless and fast implementation, with the end result being re-defined business continuity, complete managed services, and access to required networks and services.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE telco provider du has been selected as the cloud service provider of choice for Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the social development program promoting UAE national identity and good citizen practices across the local community.

The Foundation has chosen the Dubai Pulse platform as its preferred secure cloud hosting environment for availing complete managed services, and du, which falls under the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), will be taking on the responsibility of migrating it to the same.

A statement noted that du will initiate Watani Al Emarat Foundation's cloud journey with seamless and fast implementation, with the end result being re-defined business continuity, complete managed services, and access to required networks and services.

Based on the requirements detailed by the Foundation, du has also proposed infrastructure as a service (IaaS) for active directory and managed services. These benefits would be provisioned via Dubai Pulse, which is highly scalable, secure, and hosted in Tier 3 UAE datacenters.

The partnership between the two entities was announced at the 41st GITEX Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Center.

Commenting on the deal, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, EITC, said, "Ever since the official launch, Dubai Pulse has demonstrated its practicality as a futuristic digital operating system that caters to and benefits every segment of our society. With cloud capabilities now becoming even more invaluable in today's evolving operating environments, we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to supporting clients in their cloud migration journeys by utilizing our experience, expertise, and resources to ensure their goals and objectives are realized. GITEX 2021 represents the start of what promises to a successful partnership alongside Watani Al Emarat Foundation. We are eager to begin working with our new partner and equipping them with cloud-first capabilities they require to streamline business processes and ensure long-term operational sustainability."

Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, added, "Considering Dubai Pulse is a joint initiative between Smart Dubai and du, we identified from the outset that there is no organization better suited for leading our platform cloud migration journey than du, which has a distinguished track record for delivering on its client transformation commitments. From our perspective, complete managed services accessible through Dubai Pulse will be central to our services for many years to come, and we are delighted that du will be supporting us in obtaining the services and capabilities we require."

Related: Du Launches Business Starter Plan To Help Small Businesses Unlock Growth Across The UAE