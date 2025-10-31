You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the peak shopping season approaches, Amazon Ads offers solutions to help businesses of all sizes reach customers during these busy shopping periods. Events during the shopping season like 11.11 and White Friday create valuable opportunities for advertisers to connect with customers when they are actively shopping and ready to discover new brands.

Advertising during the shopping season may help brands engage audiences. In 2024, Advertisers in MENA saw an increase of 40% in Sales using sponsored ads during the 11.11 period. (Amazon internal data, AE, SA, EG, October-November 2024. Increase calculated as observed average growth during 11.11 period compared to average growth of categories 2 weeks before 11.11 period.)

During this time, customers may be actively searching for products like yours as they shop for gifts and seasonal items. The season offers unique opportunities for businesses to enhance their advertising strategies. Brands can create campaigns that resonate with the shopping season excitement, potentially fostering deeper connections with their audience.





Source: Amazon Ads

Preparation and early action can help drive success during key shopping moments. For example, Sony's success story in MENA demonstrates how strategic advertising during peak season can drive significant results.

To help optimize your campaign strategy, Amazon Ads has created a designated landing page for holiday resources, including a holiday Ads Strategy Guidebook that contains insights, tips, and tools to help you prepare for peak season. You can also hear from global Rising Stars entrepreneurs to learn about their strategic approaches.

Source: Amazon Ads

If you are a domestic reseller, the shopping season may present opportunities to help increase visibility and engage customers. Success during peak shopping periods often comes down to operational excellence and thoughtful strategy. Many resellers choose to use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) to help provide fast, reliable delivery options. Strategic pricing approaches, including tools like Automatic Pricing, can help maintain competitiveness. Resellers may choose to focus their advertising efforts on products where they regularly obtain Featured Offer status, using analytics tools to help inform their promotional strategy and measure performance.

Source: Amazon Ads

Starting early allows you to strategically position yourself before the busy shopping period begins. Your customers are waiting to discover what you offer. Visit advertising.amazon.com today to find helpful resources and begin your advertising journey.