Facebook Might Make You More Productive At Work Soon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Checking Facebook in the office might soon become a part of your job, with the social media big gun set to branch out its network for professionals next month.

Called Facebook at Work, this new network will allow employees to connect, assign duties and share information over a personal space. Reports suggest that the network is set to come out in the coming few weeks. In short, the network works similar to competitors Slack and Convo, but will bring a small twist when it comes to subscription fees. Facebook's planned model is said to scale the price to the size of the company than a flat rate, thus preventing scenarios where a team is paying more than what they have to.

Facebook at Work could be a solution employers are looking for, especially since most employees are already familiar with the network, and the fact that they might already be keeping a tab open for the platform.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Facebook Vice President- EMEA, Nicola Mendelsohn, On Setting Your Enterprise On A Growth Trajectory