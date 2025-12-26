Moyn Islam and Ehsaan Islam, co-founders of BE (BE Club), explain how this platform brings together technology, education, and community support to help individuals learn, earn, and lead in the digital era.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With a vision to democratize digital opportunity, Moyn Islam and Ehsaan Islam co-founded BE (BE Club) —a global, tech-enabled platform designed to close the digital skills gap and make the digital economy accessible to all.

BE - a comprehensive ecosystem for digital entrepreneurs - aims to become the world's leading hub for customer acquisition, affiliate success, and digital innovation, with an ambition to reach 10 million users by 2032.

With ambitions of this scale, it is clear why the UAE has emerged as the ideal environment for BE to grow and thrive. "The UAE's national strategies, including the Digital Economy Strategy and the UAE AI Vision, prioritize AI adoption, digital literacy and entrepreneurial capability. These priorities align directly with BE's platform functions," Moyn Islam explains. "BE delivers AI-assisted learning, data interpretation and digital skill-building, all designed to prepare individuals for an AI-integrated economy. The UAE provides strong regulatory clarity for SaaS and EdTech, advanced cloud infrastructure and innovation-friendly environments that allow BE to scale safely and responsibly."

Ehsaan Islam adds, "The country's demographics, which include a young, globally connected and tech-driven population, create ideal conditions for a platform focused on digital empowerment, entrepreneurship and accessible skills development."

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dubai, BE has grown into a global organization of more than 200 employees, operating globally across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and LATAM. As a proud member of DSA UAE, the company has built a scalable affiliate-based model that connects individuals to innovative learning and intelligence solutions—enabling them to develop skills, share knowledge, and earn by promoting digital products.

More than a company, BE positions itself as a global ecosystem for the next generation of digital entrepreneurs— where partners gain knowledge, develop future-ready capabilities, and thrive as leaders in the digital economy. A clear proof of BE's differentiated approach is how it treats learning itself: while many digital platforms claim to simplify education, BE places a strong emphasis on real-time, hands-on learning.

This raises a central question at the heart of its model: what practical benefits do everyday users gain from using BE's Interactive Education Platform or its AI Co-Pilot in their daily work or personal development?

Moyn Islam explains that BE provides digital education, AI-assisted learning, and intelligence tools. "It does not offer financial advice, brokerage services, or fund management," he adds. "Through an affiliate marketing model, BE connects its network to SaaS-based educational and informational platforms that teach users how to apply strategies across digital markets."

Moyn highlights that these platforms do not execute trades, handle funds, or offer personalized investment advice. "All analytics, simulations and content are for educational purposes only," he says. "Where users see the strongest benefit is in applied, real-time learning."

Ehsaan Islam explains that BE's learning model is built on several core pillars that prioritize practical, outcome-driven education. The platform offers live, instructor-led sessions supported by interactive dashboards, real-time screen sharing, and scenario-based exercises that require learners to apply new skills immediately—each session concluding with a completed action, such as analyzing data or generating content. Complementing this is the AI Co-Pilot, which uses natural language processing and pattern-recognition tools to break down complex concepts, summarize insights, and guide users step-by-step to improve clarity and efficiency.

Moyn Islam and Ehsaan Islam, co-founders of BE (BE Club). Source: BE Club

BE also integrates adaptive learning, adjusting content and difficulty based on user behavior to create personalized pathways that strengthen retention and real-world application. Ultimately, the emphasis remains on doing rather than memorizing, ensuring that users walk away with tangible skills, completed tasks, and insights they can apply directly to their work or personal development. Through this approach, BE delivers an educational experience that is interactive, supported, and firmly rooted in practical application—while keeping every user fully in control of their own decisions. In addition, BE's Forex and Crypto Intelligence SaaS platforms offer real-time insights. Ehsaan Islam goes on to explain how these tools help users—especially beginners.

"Our Forex and Crypto intelligence tools operate through a secure, non-custodial SaaS platform that supports user learning through AI-powered insights and educational data," he says.

For beginners, BE's tools are designed to make financial learning accessible without removing personal responsibility or control. The platform simplifies complex market data by using AI to identify patterns and present key metrics in clear, visual formats, helping new users understand how different conditions influence the market. It also offers a marketplace of strategy ideas meant for education and comparison—not advice—encouraging users to think critically rather than rely on recommendations. Through real-time data and simulated outcomes, beginners can observe trends, movements and risk factors, gradually building confidence and strengthening their financial literacy. Importantly, the platform never executes trades, holds funds or manages assets on behalf of users; all decisions remain entirely with the individual.

The company emphasizes that it does not provide personalized investment advice or promise guaranteed results. BE operates through a global affiliate-based model that connects individuals to innovative learning and intelligence platforms, enabling them to build skills, share knowl- edge and earn by promoting digital products. Affiliates introduce users to a curated suite of high-demand tools—including the Interactive Education Platform, the Forex and Crypto Intelligence SaaS platforms, and the AI Co-Pilot—all designed to deliver practical, technology-driven experiences that help users develop real-world digital skills. To support long-term, skills-based growth, BE's affiliate framework is built around education, responsible promotion and continuous development rather than short-term gains. "Education sits at the core of the model: affiliates grow by helping others learn, with no shortcuts or income promises, ensuring that value creation remains authentic," Moyn Islam points out.

Each BE affiliate undergoes structured onboarding with training on ethical promotion, compliance- approved resources and professional communication standards. Clear expectations are emphasized from the outset—results vary and require real effort—encouraging affiliates to focus on personal and professional growth. The compensation plan is designed to reward genuine value, prioritizing product usage, customer retention and ongoing education engagement, which supports stable, recurring income built through meaningful relationships. Continuous learning opportunities, weekly sessions and a supportive global community further help affiliates strengthen their capabilities and evolve into confident digital entrepreneurs. "Through this holistic approach, BE empowers affiliates with the knowledge, ethics and tools needed to build sustainable, long- term success," says Ehsaan Islam.

Alongside its core mission, BE established BE Cares as a humanitar- ian initiative grounded in compassion, unity and human dignity, with a focus on supporting communities affected by famine, poverty and urgent crises. Working through trusted local partners, the program ensures that aid is delivered directly to those most in need, reflecting Dubai's broader ethos of global outreach and responsible leadership. "BE Cares reflects the values at the core of BE. Dubai is recognized worldwide for its culture of generosity, humanitarian outreach and service- driven leadership," says Moyn Islam. "BE Cares embodies those same principles by promoting community upliftment through humanitarian projects, volunteer work and social-impact programs."

Ehsaan Islam explains that social responsibility is a natural extension of BE's mission to help people learn, earn and lead, noting that "leadership is not only about personal progress — it is also about contributing to society in meaningful ways." He adds that community-focused initiatives help affiliates build empathy, teamwork and a stronger sense of responsibility, qualities that support both personal and professional growth.

Through BE Cares, the company further reinforces its values- driven identity, positioning itself as an organization that measures success not only through business results but also through positive social impact. "By aligning with Dubai's humanitarian legacy, BE ensures its growth is rooted in purpose, global responsibility and meaningful impact," concludes Moyn Islam.