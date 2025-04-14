You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Next Broadcast Media introduces a platform that makes digital audio advertising as easy as launching a social ad.

AdManager.FM - powered by AI and integrated with DV360 - removes production barriers, automates key steps in ad creation, and gives full control over targeting—so advertisers can reach the right audience, in the right context, within minutes.

Radio was the primary way brands leveraged audio in their media plans. But as listeners move to podcasts and on-demand content, digital audio has taken center stage.

According to global market research platform 'Grand View Research', the podcast advertising market in the UAE is expected to surpass a projected revenue of AED1.158 billion by 2030. However, many brands hesitate to enter this space due to high production costs and lack of expertise. AdManager.FM eliminates these barriers, offering a fast, cost-effective way for advertisers to create and launch high-quality audio campaigns without the need for studios, voice actors, or lengthy revisions.

"With AdManager.FM, businesses of any size can launch a high-quality audio ad in minutes," said Lemya Soltani, co-founder and Commercial Director at Next Broadcast Media. "Our platform gives media buyers full control—whether they're targeting a niche podcast audience or running a multi-market campaign."

Lemya Soltani, co-founder and Commercial Director at Next Broadcast Media.

Source: Next Broadcast Media

Unlike traditional radio, which limits advertisers to specific stations and broad demographics, AdManager.FM offers precision targeting and full campaign control. Marketers can:

Create Ads in Minutes: AI-powered scriptwriting and 1,600+ voiceover options eliminate the need for studios and talent sourcing.

Stay on Budget: Start campaigns with as little as 1,000 AED ($250)—a fraction of traditional production costs.

Reach the Right Audience: Target listeners based on location, interests, and content genre.

Launch With No Experience Needed: The intuitive platform guides users from script to launch in minutes.

Next Broadcast Media has worked with Publicis and over 200 global brands, proving the impact of digital audio advertising. Whether you're a startup or an established brand, AdManager.FM makes it easy to enter the digital audio space with precision and scale.