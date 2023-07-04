While it already boasts of a formidable presence in Europe and South East Asia, ODE's latest expansion will help it reach over 1.5 billion people worldwide on its network.

Singapore-headquartered full-lifecycle digital media network One Digital Entertainment (ODE) has commenced its operations in the MENASA region by opening up an office in Dubai in the UAE.

"Adding to our operations in more than 10 countries, our foray into this region, bolstered by the support of regional governments and industry partners and the local creator community, symbolizes our commitment to adding significant value to the media and digital industry here," said ODE founder and Managing Director Shabir Momin. "The appointment of seasoned industry experts, like Alia Fawad as the CEO, and Dany Semaan as the Senior Vice President - Revenue, is already yielding success at this nascent stage. Additionally, our blockchain capabilities via Neoma Venture's Layer 1 blockchain ecosystem will undoubtedly energize the creator economy."

Alia Fawad, CEO, ODE MENA, noted that, as part of the global media and technology powerhouse New Media Holding, which comprises of over 27 distinguished brands and companies, ODE MENA exemplifies a new era of digital synergy.

"One Digital Entertainment MENASA is a comprehensive, full lifecycle media network for creators, publishers, and brands," Fawad said. "Our advanced, data-driven approach towards digital content not only aids in developing regional creators into global icons along with enabling them to build a diverse portfolio of revenue streams but also provides brands with a strategic advantage."

Meanwhile, Dany Semaan, Senior Vice President - Revenue, ODE MENA, said, "We are offering a unique proposition in the region under one umbrella. The holding company, New Media Holding, entering this market is a gamechanger integrating tech solutions, loyalty programs, and Web 3 solutions in the creator economy space."

ODE empowers creators with a suite of services, including content strategy, production, distribution, monetization, revenue diversification, public relations, sales, marketing, and comprehensive artist management.

Its advanced artificial inteligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based platforms facilitate brands and creators to enhance content engagement by understanding user behaviors and content consumption patterns.

This innovative proprietary technology offers invaluable insights, predictive trend algorithms, engagement tools, and simplifying operations for publishers and over four million creators worldwide along with production management, brand deals, and streamlining content distribution across 60+ platforms at the click of a button.

