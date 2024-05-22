From our personal perspectives, we're excited to keep working on this project- we believe that it is a great example of how coming together, sharing ideas, and using technology can create something unique that helps many people.

Starting university can be tricky, especially when finding your way around a huge campus. And after personally witnessing many new students struggling to find their classes, the three of us -Karan Moodley, David Mwenebatu Kasilembo, and Djakaridja Traore, students of Middlesex University Dubai pursuing bachelor of engineering degrees in computer systems engineering- decided to do something about it.

Our solution? A friendly robot that guides students to their classrooms, making the process fun and straightforward. At the heart of our robot is the Arduino Uno R3, a microcontroller board that's easy to work with and capable of executing a variety of tasks. We picked it because it's excellent for building custom projects like ours. With it, we've made a robot that can follow lines on the ground and use radio frequency identification (RFID) tags to navigate the campus accurately. While it currently requires input on the desired destination, we're developing its ability to connect with the university's system and guide you based on your schedule.

We've faced a number of challenges while developing our prototype, which include everything from ensuring the robot tracks paths accurately, to knowing its exact location at all times. That said, overcoming these hurdles has moved us closer to making campus navigation easier for everyone. However, this project has been more than just a school assignment for us; it has been more about using our skills to make a real difference. We're not just trying to make getting around campus easier; we're hoping to make the whole university experience less stressful and more enjoyable for new students. This could be a step toward integrating more technology into education, which could help students perform better and feel more connected.

From our personal perspectives, we're excited to keep working on this project- we believe that it is a great example of how coming together, sharing ideas, and using technology can create something unique that helps many people.

Karan Moodley, David Mwenebatu Kasilembo, and Djakaridja Traore, students of Middlesex University Dubai, developed this robot that is able to guide students to their classrooms in their campus. Source: Karan Moodley

Now, if you're a student like us, and are thinking about embarking on your own entrepreneurial journey, here are our top tips based on the lessons we learned along ours:

1. Start with a clear problem Identifying a common issue many face was our first step. This clarity has kept our project focused and impactful.

2. Embarce collaboration Working together has combined our strengths as well as compensated for our weaknesses. Collaboration is key to solving complex problems.

3. Expect challenges Every project has its hurdles. Anticipate them, and don't get discouraged. Each challenge is an opportunity to learn and improve.

4. Engage with your community Feedback from potential users is invaluable. It ensures that the solution you're developing meets the needs of those it's intended for.

5. Be patient and persistent Progress can be slow, and setbacks are part of the journey. Stay committed to your vision!

