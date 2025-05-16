Saudi AI-Powered Startup Jadwalna Wins Arab Open University's Startup Competition 2025 in Riyadh

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal presented the awards to the winners of Arab Open University's inaugural Startup Competition 2025 in Riyadh.

Arab Open University (AOU) concluded its inaugural Startup Competition 2025 at its Riyadh campus, celebrating the innovative achievements of student-led projects with awards presented by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal. The event reinforced AOU's mission to empower young entrepreneurs while supporting Vision 2030's shift toward a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Winning startup Jadwalna is an AI-powered tourism platform that offers personalized experiences across Saudi Arabia, while providing service providers with smart marketing and payment tools. Second-place winner Sakina addresses mental health needs through culturally grounded AI tools, delivering round-the-clock support and wellness resources. Taking both third place and the most-voted award, Eco Bin is a smart waste-sorting solution that promotes sustainability through automated material detection and recycling.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prince Khaled noted that his visit to AOU felt like a return to a second home – recalling the foundational role played by the late His Royal Highness Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in establishing the university.

Prince Talal announced the AOU initiative in 1996 with a vision to create a non-traditional academic institution that would drive development in scientific, social and cultural fields. That vision became a reality in 2002 with the establishment of AOU, in cooperation with the Open University in the United Kingdom.

Additional finalist projects spanned a range of impactful themes – from AI-based queue management systems and non-invasive drug detection devices to emergency communication tools for non-verbal users. The cohort also included solutions focused on afforestation mapping, virtual reality communities, assistive technology for the visually impaired, and platforms connecting innovators with investors.

With initiatives like the AOU Startup Competition, the Arab Open University continues to position itself as a launchpad for ambitious talent and a driver of entrepreneurial progress in the region.

