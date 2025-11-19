You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Final Pitch Dubai held its premiere at the Volante Club in Business Bay, an event hosted by Meydan Free Zone that brought together participants from the UAE's business, investment, and media sectors.

The event included a red-carpet reception and the first screening of the series. Attendees included entrepreneurs, investors, executives, media representatives, and digital content creators.

The premiere marked the start of the show's broadcast on OSN and OSN+, where a 10-episode season is running from 17 November to 15 December, with two episodes released each week.

The Final Pitch Dubai features 16 founders presenting their ventures to a panel of investors led by Sami Khoreibi and Jigar Sagar. The format includes pitch sessions and on-site visits to investor workplaces, where founders receive guidance from sector specialists and access to professional networks.

Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, stated that the program reflects the activity taking place in the UAE's startup landscape and the growing number of entrepreneurs operating in Dubai.

The series is produced by Dragon's Nest LLC-FZ and created by John Aguilar. The Final Pitch has previously aired 11 seasons on CNN in Asia before its first production in Dubai. Aguilar said the show's filming locations across the city—such as Expo City, DIFC, Dubai Marina, and the Meydan Grandstand—illustrate the scale and structure of the business ecosystem in the emirate.

