The Final Pitch Dubai Holds Premiere at Volante Club The Final Pitch is a business-focused television program that connects early-stage entrepreneurs with investors.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Final Pitch Dubai

The Final Pitch Dubai held its premiere at the Volante Club in Business Bay, an event hosted by Meydan Free Zone that brought together participants from the UAE's business, investment, and media sectors.

The event included a red-carpet reception and the first screening of the series. Attendees included entrepreneurs, investors, executives, media representatives, and digital content creators.

The premiere marked the start of the show's broadcast on OSN and OSN+, where a 10-episode season is running from 17 November to 15 December, with two episodes released each week.

The Final Pitch Dubai features 16 founders presenting their ventures to a panel of investors led by Sami Khoreibi and Jigar Sagar. The format includes pitch sessions and on-site visits to investor workplaces, where founders receive guidance from sector specialists and access to professional networks.

Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, stated that the program reflects the activity taking place in the UAE's startup landscape and the growing number of entrepreneurs operating in Dubai.

The series is produced by Dragon's Nest LLC-FZ and created by John Aguilar. The Final Pitch has previously aired 11 seasons on CNN in Asia before its first production in Dubai. Aguilar said the show's filming locations across the city—such as Expo City, DIFC, Dubai Marina, and the Meydan Grandstand—illustrate the scale and structure of the business ecosystem in the emirate.

Related: Here are the 16 Founders Who Will Be Competing in 'The Final Pitch - Dubai' This November
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Rise of Inbound Marketing and the Death of the Cold Call

Why an "outbound" focus could be costing you sales prospects.

By Derek Miller
Fundraising

13 Tips on How to Deliver a Pitch Investors Simply Can't Turn Down

Hint: Practice your pitch. And then practice it again. And again.

By Neil Patel
Resumes & Interviewing

Why You Should Hire People Toughened by Failure, Not Those Coddled by Success

Amazon and Google discovered what the most innovative employees have in common is not how well they did at a prestige college.

By Walter Chen
Growth Strategies

How FreshToHome Co-Founder And CEO Shan Kadavil Built A Proficorn

Fresh To Home recently recently closed US$104 million in Series D funding with Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund as the lead investor.

By Tamara Pupic
Productivity

How to Avoid Side Hustle Burnout

To find success, you'll need to make a serious commitment to starting up -- even if it's just a side gig.

By Dana Sitar