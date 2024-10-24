At the Demo Day, Egypt-based Viridia Tech was awarded the US$100,000 grand prize for their artificial intelligence and data analytics platform, which provides real-time insights and recommendations to help farmers grow crops more efficiently and sustainably and forecast yields accurately.

Viridia Tech has been named the overall winner of the 2024 Mega Green Accelerator, following an industry Demo Day held in Riyadh where eight startups from across the Middle East and North Africa region showcased innovative solutions addressing food security, clean energy transitions, and the circular economy.

The Mega Green Accelerator, launched in 2023 by PepsiCo, SABIC, and 12 other strategic partners, received over 350 submissions.

The eight selected startups participated in a six-month program of trainings and workshops, mentorship from business leaders, and opportunities to network, scale their businesses, and gain access to investors.

"PepsiCo has been a key partner in the region for 70 years, and we remain committed to supporting progress and empowering the next generation. Through MENA Innovates, we are focused on driving meaningful change by backing startups and advancing broader initiatives that promote innovation across the region. We look forward to seeing how the startups will contribute to a more sustainable future," said Wael Ismail, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo AMESA (Africa, Middle East, and South Asia).

At the Demo Day, Egypt-based Viridia Tech was awarded the US$100,000 grand prize for their artificial intelligence and data analytics platform, which provides real-time insights and recommendations to help farmers grow crops more efficiently and sustainably and forecast yields accurately. Saudi Arabia-based Mirai Solar, which produces an innovative solar-powered shade system, received the $30,000 second place prize.

The Mega Green Accelerator is part of PepsiCo's MENA Innovates programs, which champion entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainability through a series of events and initiatives that celebrate groundbreaking ideas and inspire future leaders.

