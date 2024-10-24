Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Viridia Tech Announced as Winner of the 2024 Mega Green Accelerator At the Demo Day, Egypt-based Viridia Tech was awarded the US$100,000 grand prize for their artificial intelligence and data analytics platform, which provides real-time insights and recommendations to help farmers grow crops more efficiently and sustainably and forecast yields accurately.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mega Green Accelerator

Viridia Tech has been named the overall winner of the 2024 Mega Green Accelerator, following an industry Demo Day held in Riyadh where eight startups from across the Middle East and North Africa region showcased innovative solutions addressing food security, clean energy transitions, and the circular economy.

The Mega Green Accelerator, launched in 2023 by PepsiCo, SABIC, and 12 other strategic partners, received over 350 submissions.

The eight selected startups participated in a six-month program of trainings and workshops, mentorship from business leaders, and opportunities to network, scale their businesses, and gain access to investors.

"PepsiCo has been a key partner in the region for 70 years, and we remain committed to supporting progress and empowering the next generation. Through MENA Innovates, we are focused on driving meaningful change by backing startups and advancing broader initiatives that promote innovation across the region. We look forward to seeing how the startups will contribute to a more sustainable future," said Wael Ismail, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo AMESA (Africa, Middle East, and South Asia).

At the Demo Day, Egypt-based Viridia Tech was awarded the US$100,000 grand prize for their artificial intelligence and data analytics platform, which provides real-time insights and recommendations to help farmers grow crops more efficiently and sustainably and forecast yields accurately. Saudi Arabia-based Mirai Solar, which produces an innovative solar-powered shade system, received the $30,000 second place prize.

The Mega Green Accelerator is part of PepsiCo's MENA Innovates programs, which champion entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainability through a series of events and initiatives that celebrate groundbreaking ideas and inspire future leaders.

Related: Mega Green Accelerator: Cairo-Based Viridia Tech Aims To Help Farmers With Near Real-Time, Customized Recommendations And Actionable Insights
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

EntME Talks: du Unveils New AI-Powered Solutions At GITEX Global 2024

Meet Maha, an AI-powered robot, and Khaled 2.0, a digital avatar created by the brand.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle I Discovered in College Is Earning $500,000 This Year — and It Can Be a Passive Income Stream. Here's How to Set It Up.

Zach Downey stumbled upon a lucrative opportunity after his plans to put a pizza vending machine on campus fell through.

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneurs

Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Roshni Shewakramani, Founder Of Smitten Boutique

After finding a gap in the industry of maternity wear and children's fashion, Roshni Shewakramani decided to set up her own venture.

By Pamella de Leon
Entrepreneurs

Cause-Related Marketing: A Win-Win For Brands, Charities And The Consumer

In their ever-increasing need to differentiate both corporate and product brands, many companies are turning to the use of cause-related marketing.

By Monaem Ben Lellahom
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu