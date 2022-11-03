Vurse Founder Shadman Sakib On The Value Of Partnerships For Startups

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is because Shadman Sakib, founder of decentralized social media platform Vurse, plans to grow his current team of 35 into as many as 5,000 people over the next five years, that he understands the importance of having the right partnerships for any fast-growing venture.

"There are two types of partnerships that startups can have, such as a vanity partnership and a partnership that actually adds value to a startup founder," Sakib told us on the sidelines of the recent GITEX Global conference. "Most importantly, that partner is patient because the startup phase is quite a delicate time. That is why you want a company or a brand that partners with you to understand you and the phases that you are going through-be it when you are building a product or when your product is already up and running."

Watch the entire video to listen to other insights and key information that Sakib had to share.

Related: Playing The Long Game: Vurse Founder Shadman Sakib