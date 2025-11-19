13 Mari Marks Breakthrough with First Commercial Vessel Installations

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

13 Mari Ltd, a maritime innovation company, has completed the first commercial installations of its proprietary hull-flow optimization technology on three operational vessels. This step moves the company beyond controlled trials and into service deployment, demonstrating its readiness to address real-world operational demands.

"Our progress to this point has been possible thanks to the vision and commitment of our partners and early adopters, Swire Shipping and Ardmore Shipping in particular," says Krassimir Fotev, founder of 13 Mari. "They share our belief that meaningful maritime innovation happens when theory meets the demands of everyday operations. We're grateful for their trust and collaboration, and we see these first installations as the beginning of a much larger transformation in vessel efficiency."

Founded in 2019, 13 Mari has always been dedicated to helping reduce drag on cargo vessels. Inspired by natural patterns, such as wind-sculpted desert dunes and water ripples, Fotev and his team created the 13 Mari Elements. These ripple-shaped composite panels can subtly alter water flow around the hull.

By controlling how vortices form and dissipate, the technology aims to minimize resistance and improve propulsion efficiency. These devices are passive, require no moving parts, and are retrofitted directly to the ship's hull without altering its structure. Installation can be completed in hours on anchorage during routine port calls or scheduled maintenance, avoiding costly downtime.

Moreover, the technology is propulsion-agnostic. This feature makes it compatible with both fossil-fuel-powered and alternative-fuel vessels. It's also designed to deliver efficiency gains without needing major shipyard modifications.

The three recent installations of this technology involved a diverse set of vessels and partners. Two Korean-built tankers operated by Ardmore Shipping, one of the most energy-conscious operators in the US-listed tanker market, received the technology in the second quarter of the year. Around the same time, a modern SDARI-design container ship from Swire Shipping, already one of the most efficient vessels in its class, was outfitted with the system.

The container carrier represents vessels already optimized for streamlined operation. Meanwhile, the two tankers, with their bulkier form factor, present a contrasting efficiency profile. Successfully installing on both types not only validates the versatility of 13 Mari's technology but also highlights its potential to deliver greater percentage improvements on less-efficient hulls in the future.

With a mission to achieve the theoretical maximum in drag reduction, the impact of 13 Mari's technology could be massive. Drag reduction in the range of mid-to-high single digits could be achievable under typical operating conditions. While full performance verification will require sustained monitoring over varying routes and loads, early indicators point to measurable efficiency gains.

Reduced drag may correlate with lower greenhouse gas emissions, which could make this a viable pathway for operators seeking compliance with tightening environmental regulations while controlling operational costs. "If our technology can reliably deliver on early projections, it could become a cornerstone solution for decarbonizing existing fleets," says Fotev.

This is only the beginning for 13 Mari. The company expects installation activity to ramp up significantly next year, with an expanded deployment program already in the works. Future developments also include advanced underwater installation capabilities, further reducing barriers to adoption and accelerating fleet-wide upgrades.