Apple Officially Enters Saudi Retail Market with Online Store Launch The company revealed plans to open stores in the kingdom, including an outlet in the historic city of Diriyah, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Apple has launched its website and mobile application in Saudi Arabia.

The company revealed plans to open stores in the kingdom, including an outlet in the historic city of Diriyah, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Apple's services in Saudi Arabia will include dedicated support teams, flexible payment options, a trade-in program, free engraving and special pricing for customers in the education sector.

It is also the first time Apple has offered direct service and support in Arabic.

Back in 2021, Apple opened the region's first Apple Developer Academy in the kingdom.

Apple now has a network of 535 outlets across 27 countries and territories, including 4 in the UAE and the fifth outlet scheduled to open in Al Ain later in 2025.
