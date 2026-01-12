"Arabic.AI" to Deliver FREE Arabic Vibe Coding Education Across the Middle East

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arabic.AI today announced full courses that deliver Replit's complete learning experience in Arabic, bringing the global development platform trusted by millions of builders worldwide to Arabic learners. The collaboration aims to expand access to modern software development education for engineers across the Middle East, ensuring Arabic-speaking talent can learn, build, and grow using world-class tools without language barriers.

"Language should never be a barrier to opportunity, and this partnership with Arabic.AI Academy ensures that Arabic-speaking developers across the Middle East have access to the same world-class tools and learning resources as anyone else globally," said Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit. "By removing the friction of language, we're unlocking the potential of millions of talented engineers who can now learn, build, and reshape their futures without limits."

"We built Arabic.AI Academy to prove that world-class technical education does not need to be confined to one language or one geography," said Nour Hassan, Founder of Arabic.AI. "By bringing Replit's learning experience into Arabic, we are giving aspiring developers across MENA a clear path from their first line of code to building real products that serve their communities and economies."

Replit's educational courses and video content will be fully available in Arabic and offered free of charge through the Arabic.AI Academy. This marks the first time Replit's learning ecosystem is delivered comprehensively in the Arabic language. The initiative is focused on supporting engineers, students, and aspiring developers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Arabic.AI Academy is recognized as one of the region's leading Arabic-first platforms for AI and software education, supporting learners and professionals with practical, production-ready skills aligned with real industry needs. Built by the team behind Arabic.AI, the Academy focuses on reskilling at scale, using modern tools and workflows that reflect how software and AI Systems are built today.

Arabic is spoken by more than 400 million people worldwide, yet Arabic-language technical education remains significantly underrepresented. As software development and AI technologies evolve rapidly, access to high-quality education has become critical. Without learning opportunities available in Arabic, capable talent risks falling behind, not due to lack of skill, but due to lack of access.

By localizing Replit's learning experience into Arabic, Arabic.AI Academy removes a longstanding barrier to entry. Learners can understand programming concepts without language friction, build real projects using Replit's tools, and progress from beginner to creator through structured, Arabic-first learning paths.

Alongside learning, Arabic.AI continues to expand its Agentic Studio, a no-code and low-code platform that enables developers and enterprises to design and deploy AI agents in both Arabic and English. Together, education and tooling create a clear pathway from reskilling to real-world application.

Arabic.AI has a commitment to widening access to technology education and ensuring that language does not limit innovation. This collaboration represents a practical step toward enabling Arabic-speaking engineers across MENA to learn, build, and participate fully in the global technology ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

This marks the beginning of a broader commitment by Arabic.AI Academy to work with leading global technology platforms and bring world-class knowledge to Arabic, not as a translation, but as a true learning experience.

From learning to building.

From Arabic to the world.



To access the free Replit courses, visit https://academy.arabic.ai/programs/1

About Arabic.AI Academy

Arabic.AI Academy is a leading Arabic-first education platform focused on artificial intelligence, software development, and future-ready digital skills, empowering learners across the Arab world through accessible, high-quality education.