Bayut Studios, a cutting-edge 3D visualization and PropTech studio under the Dubizzle Group umbrella, has officially launched during Cityscape KSA, marking a significant milestone in transforming the way real estate is showcased in the region.



As the real estate market evolves rapidly, Bayut Studios appears as a natural progression to Bayut as a solution for developers, brokers, and investors seeking innovative ways to present properties. Leveraging advanced technology, the studio delivers photorealistic renderings, immersive 3D animations, interactive virtual tours, floor plans, and real-time visualizations through industry-leading tools such as Unreal Engine.



A Dedicated PropTech Solution for Developers

By establishing Bayut Studios, Bayut is providing developers with a specialized arm focused entirely on creating digital experiences that elevate property presentation. These experiences enable prospective buyers to explore off-plan and completed projects with clarity, accuracy, and engagement that traditional marketing cannot match. The result: faster decision-making, increased buyer confidence, and shorter sales cycles.



How is Bayut Studios Different?

- Immersive Visual Storytelling: From detailed exterior renders to cinematic interior animations, properties are transformed into engaging digital narratives.

- Interactive Sales Tools: Virtual walkthroughs and 3D experiences that allow buyers to explore every detail of a property before construction is complete.

- Seamless PropTech Integration: Solutions that connect directly to Bayut and dubizzle's marketplace, enhancing lead capture, CRM workflows, and sales conversions.

- Professional Expertise: A dedicated team ensures culturally relevant, compliant, and market-sensitive solutions.



"Launching Bayut Studios is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation in real estate marketing," said Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA. "Our mission is to combine creativity with technology, delivering visual experiences that help developers, brokers and investors tell compelling stories about their properties. This launch allows us to bring that expertise directly to the market, enabling smarter decision-making and stronger engagement at every stage of the buyer journey."