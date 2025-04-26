Circolo to Host "Mystery Dinner" for TOKEN2049 Event will be invite only, with just 49 guests.

Circolo

On the sidelines of TOKEN2049, and as part of Circolo's full-week takeover of experiences in the city, a different kind of gathering begins — one that isn't listed, and isn't asking to be found.

Called IXI, it has received over 2,500 applications for just 49 seats. It may also be the most impossible one to access.

"No hashtags. No decks. No media wall. IXI is built for those who lead without needing permission. Those who don't attend events — they shift their gravity. At its core, IXI is about restoring depth to how we connect. Set in a secret desert location, it removes the noise of the typical conference format and replaces it with elemental presence: firelight, food, story, and frequency," says Alvaro Daza, founder and CEO of Circolo.

Guests don't buy tickets — they're selected. If chosen, they receive a time, coordinates, and a private Blacklane chauffeur into the dunes.

"We're here to rewrite the Web3 narrative. At Circolo, we're reinventing the wheel through experiences that move people, brands, and communities at a human level. This is culture-first Web3 — one you can feel, taste, rave to, and belong in, " says Daza.

Circolo organized a week-long curation of immersive activations — including the first-ever Web3 coworking rave, the first-ever Web3 coffee rave, and the first tokenized Arepa in the world.

"We're not here to follow the Web3 narrative — we're here to rewrite it," adds Daza.
