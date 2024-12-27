Seez is capitalizing on AI innovation, with 71% of its revenue coming from AI products.

Seez, a UAE-based digital solutions provider, is redefining the automotive ecosystem with seamless solutions that leverage AI to deliver smarter, more efficient experiences for dealerships and customers. From simplifying car searches with its early image recognition app to introducing AI-powered tools for personalized car-buying experiences, Seez continues to set new benchmarks in how vehicles are sold and purchased globally.

AI's Role in Transforming the Automotive Industry

AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, with market trends indicating explosive growth in adoption. According to a recent report by global market intelligence, data and events provider, IDC (International Data Corporation), global AI investment is expected to surpass $500 billion by the end of 2024, with applications spanning healthcare, retail, and automotive sectors. The automotive industry especially is embracing AI to revolutionize how customers buy cars. Personalized recommendations, instant responses, and automated processes are quickly becoming the new standard.

Seez's Role in Leading the Transformation

Seez is capitalizing on AI innovation, with 71% of its revenue coming from AI products. Since its inception, Seez has been dedicated to enhancing the car-buying journey. In 2016, the company launched the region's first car marketplace app with image recognition, allowing users to identify cars from pictures.

In 2019, Seez pioneered the first blockchain-based car registration in collaboration with the RTA. The company also developed Denmark's first online platform for car sales, allowing BMW and Mercedes-Benz to continue selling vehicles digitally throughout the pandemic.

Seezar: A Game-Changer in Automotive AI

Seez's latest innovation, Seezar, brings AI directly to the heart of automotive retail. Seezar is a GPT-powered AI sales advisor for dealerships, available 24/7 to offer personalized recommendations and support. By delivering precise vehicle comparisons, trusted reviews and detailed answers to customer queries, Seezar elevates the car-buying process. Supporting dealerships in regions including the US, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, Seezar empowers dealers to provide unmatched customer service.

"Seezar represents a new standard in dealership technology," said Andrew Kabrit, Chief Product Officer of Seez. "By leveraging years of proprietary marketplace data and integrating with the dealer's inventory, it provides a more intelligent way to serve customers. The UAE is a continuously evolving market and we have come a long way since our initial development of being an image recognition app to transforming into an AI-powered assistant for automotive dealerships, recognizing the potential of this technology to improve customer interactions. This has propelled our expansion starting from a local homegrown brand to currently being present across 15 different markets with many more expected in 2025."

Seezar's next wave of features, aimed at expanding its potential, will be introduced in the upcoming year. Already, Seezar along with Seez's other AI products including SeezNitro and SeezBoost, contribute to 71% of the company's revenue and represents 70% of its product portfolio, underscoring its central role in Seez's growth strategy.

AI Capabilities Unveiled at Global AI Show 2024

At the recent Global AI Show 2024 in Dubai, Seez demonstrated Seezar's capabilities during a presentation by Andrew Kabrit, Chief Product Officer. The event showcased how Seezar's integration with dealership systems improves customer interactions and operational efficiency with key topics such as:

1. Unlocking Data's Potential with AI: Seezar improved lead conversion by 30% through personalized car recommendations and in-chat comparisons.

2. GPT-Powered Solutions Addressing Dealership Pain Points: Seezar responds to customer inquiries 8x faster than traditional chatbots, providing rapid and accurate assistance.

3. Effortless AI Scalability for Growing Data: As data expands, Seezar seamlessly scales to offer deeper insights, solving over 90% of issues without any human intervention

Seez's innovative approach has also attracted significant investment. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC recently invested $4.2 million in Seez to support its expansion into the US market, further validating its leadership in AI-driven automotive solutions.

As Seez continues to expand globally, its mission remains clear: to provide smart, data-driven solutions that empower dealerships and make car buying effortless for customers.

