The invitation-only event, which is sponsored by in5, and Fluidmeet, will be held on October 31, 2024, at the Habtoor Palace in Dubai, and it will see the leaders of the regional tech industry come together for a gala ceremony.

Nominations for the Tech Innovation Awards 2024 can be submitted through the event's official website, which also lists all of the necessary guidelines for the process. The deadline for entries is October 25, 2024.

For any further enquiries, please email mahdi@bncpublishing.net.